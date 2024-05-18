Actor Dabney Coleman Passes Away at 92

Actor Dabney Coleman has passed away at the age of 92.
What’s Happening:
- Coleman passed away on Thursday in Santa Monica, CA.
- He has an illustrious comedy career, with roles in Tootsie, and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.
- 20th Century’s 9 to 5 is perhaps his most known role, as the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot, Franklin Hart.
- When it comes to other Disney credits, he voiced Principal Prickly in the animated series Recess.
- He also played the titular Commander-in-Chief in the TV movie My Date with the President’s Daughter.