Daniel Lubetzky Joins the Panel of Sharks for Season 16 of “Shark Tank”

Daniel Lubetzky will be joining the panel of Sharks for the upcoming season of Shark Tank.

What’s Happening:

, Daniel Lubetzky will be joining the official panel of Sharks for the upcoming 16th season. Lubetzky is known for being founder of KIND Snacks, Camino Partners and Builders Movement.

He will join fellow Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

The new season of Shark Tank will premiere on ABC Hulu

Season 16 Guest Sharks Include:

Todd Graves, Forbes Billionaire List, owner and founder of Raising Cane’s

Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics and host of The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons limited partner and financial literacy activist

Kendra Scott, philanthropist and founder behind the eponymous global lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott

What They're Saying:

Executive producer Clay Newbill: “As a guest Shark for the past five seasons, Daniel has earned his spot with the Sharks. He is a self-made founder of a multibillion-dollar company, has all the qualities we look for in a Shark, and possesses an authentic desire to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Daniel is a welcome addition to our panel, and we look forward to working with him for many seasons to come.”