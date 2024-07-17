Excited for “Deadpool & Wolverine” Hitting Theaters on July 26th? Check Out This Latest Video

We are so close to the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on July 26th. Marvel Entertainment shared another preview of this sure-to-be popular film.
What's Happening:
- Get ready for Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26th.
- Check out the latest video Marvel Entertainment has added.
- Note: Viewer discretion is advised.
Synopsis:
- Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool.
- They team up to defeat a common enemy.
Cast:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Hugh Jackman
- Emma Corrin
- Morena Baccarin
- Rob Delaney
- Leslie Uggams
- Karan Soni
- Matthew Macfadyen
Credits:
- Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.
