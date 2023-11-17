CBS Announces “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic”

Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 98th birthday with a televised celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that CBS will be airing Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic in celebration of the iconic performer’s birthday.
- The special will take place on the set of The Dick Van Dyke Show, with archival footage from some of his most famous projects throughout the 2-hour broadcast.
- Music and dance performance, special guests, and a holiday treat will also be included.
- The special airs on CBS on December 21st at 9pm.
- Paramount+ subscribers can watch on demand starting December 22nd.