Disney+ Subscribers Can Celebrate Marvel’s 85th Anniversary With a Free Digital Comic Download

What's Happening:

If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can receive a free digital comic

This special issue will celebrate the past, present, and future of Marvel stories from legendary creators and upcoming stars, including Iman Vellani, Ryan North, Alan Davis, and more.

To sign in, use the same email address that is associated with your Disney+ account login to receive a digital copy of Marvel 85th Anniversary Special for free on Marvel Unlimited.

This offer will expire on September 3rd, 2024.

Planning a Trip?:

