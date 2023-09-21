Disney+ Renews Japanese Original Series “Gannibal” for a Second Season

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has renewed the hit Japanese original horror-thriller series Gannibal for a second season.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has renewed Gannibal for a second season.

The first season of Gannibal became the streaming service’s most-watched locally produced original series ever in Japan.

became the streaming service’s most-watched locally produced original series ever in Japan. Gannibal is set in a fictional Japanese village when in Season 1, it follows a relocated police officer, Daigo, as he arrives at his new job and home as a broken man.

is set in a fictional Japanese village when in Season 1, it follows a relocated police officer, Daigo, as he arrives at his new job and home as a broken man. He had to deal with the guilt over an event that traumatized his daughter.

Although things started off looking promising, a series of alarming events quickly led him to the realization that something was very wrong with the villagers and the mysterious Goto family who seemed to run the town.

With the hostile environment and suspense, audiences are taken on quite a journey and left on a cliffhanger.

Disney said in season two, “audiences will get to uncover more of the village’s horrifying secrets and discover if Daigo has what it takes to escape the impossible and bring the nefarious Goto family to justice.”

Cast: