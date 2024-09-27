DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot:” Chris Sanders Brings a Beloved Story to Life

To celebrate DreamWorks Animation’s 30th anniversary, the Annecy Festival kicked off a special presentation with a sizzle reel highlighting the studio's greatest accomplishments. However, the main attraction of the day was the first look at The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders. The film, based on Peter Brown’s beloved book, officially hits theaters today. Here’s a look back at the highly anticipated panel that wowed Annecy audiences.

Margie Cohn, President of DreamWorks Animation, introduced the presentation by sharing how the studio instantly knew that Peter Brown’s The Wild Robot needed the right filmmaker to bring it to life. That responsibility fell to Chris Sanders, whose previous work as a writer on Mulan and director of Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods cemented his place in the animation world. This marked Sanders’ first appearance at the Annecy Festival, and the crowd greeted him with immense enthusiasm, reflecting the deep admiration for his past work.

Sanders described adapting The Wild Robot as “a labor of love,” emphasizing the care and attention he brought to the project. The story follows Roz, a robot who crashes onto a remote island from an air transport during a hurricane, where she learns to coexist with the animals. For Sanders, the project wasn’t just about telling a heartfelt story—it was about delivering a unique visual experience.

Drawing inspiration from the distinctive style of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Sanders aimed to take the visual approach even further in The Wild Robot. He wanted the film to feel “handmade and organic,” combining the tactile qualities of traditional animation with the power of modern CGI. Describing the film’s aesthetic as “analog, but with the gifts of CG,” Sanders shared how he aimed to recreate the magic of hand-drawn animation, which he feels was somewhat lost in the transition to CGI. Recent technological advancements, however, have helped revive that sense of artistry.

One of Sanders’ key goals was to make each frame look like a painting—“loose and full of life.” During production, he often mistook finished frames for concept art, a testament to the artistic quality of the animation. Sanders was also heavily inspired by the lush, natural beauty of Disney’s Bambi and Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro, two films that informed the look and feel of Roz’s island environment.

At the time of the presentation on June 11th, the film was still being completed, but Sanders revealed the voice cast, which features an impressive lineup. Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o voices Roz, with Pedro Pascal playing Fink, one of her key companions. Other notable names include Kit Connor as Brightbill, Roz’s adopted gosling, Bill Nighy as Longneck, and Stephanie Hsu as Vontra. In a delightful addition, Mark Hamill voices Thorn, while Catherine O’Hara lends her signature style to Pinktail.

Throughout the panel, Sanders showcased key moments from the film, including Roz’s crash landing on the island, the emotional moment when she tells Brightbill she’s responsible for the death of his parents, and a heart-wrenching migration sequence that sees Brightbill fly away from Roz. Sanders personally storyboarded this migration scene, a reflection of his dedication and deep connection to the project.

Sanders also shared that Roz’s original home—a sprawling metropolis—was inspired by the iconic futuristic art of Syd Mead, known for his visionary work on Blade Runner and TRON. This visual contrast between Roz’s industrial origins and the organic, natural world of the island underscores the film’s central themes of adaptation and growth.

Before closing the presentation, Sanders expressed his deep appreciation for the team that helped bring The Wild Robot to life. He highlighted the contributions of producers Dean DeBlois, Jeff Hermann, and Heather Lanza, as well as production designer Raymond Zibach. Key team members like head of story Heidi Jo Gilbert, head of character animation Jakob Hjort Jensen, and visual effects supervisor Jeff Budsberg were also recognized for their critical roles in the film’s creation.

As DreamWorks Animation celebrates three decades of storytelling excellence, The Wild Robot stands as a symbol of their commitment to pushing the boundaries of animation while staying rooted in emotional, human stories. With Chris Sanders’ direction, the film captures the beauty and depth of Peter Brown’s novel, offering a visual and emotional experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

If the response at Annecy is anything to go by, The Wild Robot will enchant viewers, reminding us all of the powerful stories that emerge when art and technology come together.

