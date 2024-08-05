ESPN Reveals Trailer For New E60 Doc “No Place Like Nebraska”

ESPN has released the trailer and announced the premiere date for a new E60 documentary that will focus on Nebraska Volleyball’s 2023 season.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN today released the trailer and announced the premiere date for a new E60 documentary on the highly successful University of Nebraska women’s volleyball program.
  • No Place Like Nebraska, which chronicles the 2023 season, debuts on Sunday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. For the 60-minute documentary, E60 gained unprecedented access to the Cornhuskers as they shouldered the weight of representing the state of Nebraska.

  • A school once known only for its football program has become a mecca for women’s volleyball. John Cook’s Cornhuskers have built a new standard – one where anything less than winning a national championship is a shortcoming. No Place Like Nebraska is the story of the 2023 Cornhuskers as they attempt to build upon their legacy – not only with record-breaking crowds, but with a hunt for the ultimate goal: the national championship title.
  • More details about E60: No Place Like Nebraska are expected to be released at a later date.

