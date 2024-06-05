It’s Time to Root for the House: An Interview with Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein from “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?” on HGTV

Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein are reinvigorating homeownership with their new show Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? on HGTV. Having premiered on May 14, the historic preservationists and budget conscious build experts are looking to help homeowners bridge the gap of the massive expense in buying a new house and dealing with the exorbitant cost of sourcing materials by looking at buying a cheap old home.

Starting on their Instagram account @CheapOldHouses, the Finkelstein’s have generated massive popularity for their work, which has led to their new show on HGTV. Focusing on houses that are all under $150 thousand, Elizabeth and Ethan are bringing their love of the old to the masses.

So, what sort of houses would Elizabeth and Ethan be directing couples to take an interest in for a future home? Is there a home in your community that has been there forever? Are there a few homes in your community that have sat vacant for years, fighting off nature trying to reclaim it, but have a history that spans longer than the community? These are the homes that Elizabeth and Ethan look to introduce to couples trying to find the American Dream in homeownership.

I recently had a chat with Elizabeth and Ethan about their work, and how they hope to inspire others to look at preservation and breathing new life into old homes, rather than tearing down. It’s time to root for the house. Check out my interview with Elizabeth and Ethan below: