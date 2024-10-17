“Elsbeth” Season 2: Shaking Things Up with More Mysteries and Quirky Fun

Elsbeth Tascioni, the brilliantly unconventional consent decree attorney, is back for Season 2 of CBS’s Elsbeth. Premiering tonight, this season promises to deliver more of the quirky, offbeat charm fans have come to love, with new mysteries, deeper character dynamics, and a host of surprising guest stars. The series, spun off from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, centers on Elsbeth’s ability to see what others can’t, turning even the most perplexing cases into opportunities to use her unique detective skills.

“Elsbeth is back, but we’re going to pull the rug out from under the characters this season,” said Jonathan Tolins, showrunner and executive producer, during a TCA press conference. “We’re going to have some things from the past come back and haunt our characters. We think the characters have developed a beautiful relationship in Season 1, and now we’re going to see what happens when it gets shaken up.”

This season, the show will delve deeper into the lives of the NYPD characters, including Captain C.W. Wagner, played by Wendell Pierce, and Officer Kaya Blanke, portrayed by Carra Patterson. Wagner will grapple with the aftermath of Lieutenant Noonan’s arrest, while Kaya will navigate the difficult path to becoming a detective. Pierce, a Tony Award nominee, is excited to explore these new challenges. “It’s multifaceted, and I love that… it forces me to be a lot more colorful with the choices I make, and that’s how life is at the same time,” he said of his character’s evolution. Wagner’s dynamic with Elsbeth will also continue to develop as he grows more trusting of her unconventional methods, despite his initial skepticism.

For Jonathan Tolins, this season is about shaking up the familiar while staying true to the show’s core. “We want to build up what we did, but we also want to shake things up. We can’t have things be too comfortable,” he explained. And as with Season 1, guest stars will play an integral part in bringing a fresh perspective to each episode. “We’re inviting some of the best talent from New York’s theater scene to come and play with us,” he adds.

At the heart of the show is Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni, whose quirky, unorthodox approach to detective work continues to surprise both her colleagues and the audience. From her rapid-fire observations to her ever-present three bags, Elsbeth’s character is as unique as they come. Those bags, a signature of her character, are not just for show, but serve as a window into how Elsbeth’s mind works. “The bags are like whatever she thinks she might need that day to help her with her work,” Preston shared. “They’re an insight into how her brain works… She has a lot of compartments. She’s constantly going back and picking out little things she saw 20 years ago.”

For Robert King, co-creator of the series, one of the most exciting aspects of this season is watching Elsbeth evolve from her original role as a defense attorney to someone who is now focused on uncovering the truth, no matter where it leads. “It was interesting for us to see Elsbeth turn on her defense attorney role and just want to go for the truth,” he explained.

Preston’s portrayal of Elsbeth remains a fan favorite, in large part due to her ability to blend humor, heart, and sharp detective work. “She inspires me as somebody who looks at life in a positive way,” said CarriePreston. “She has wonder, she has joy, she has delight… She wants to see the good in things, and that’s a nice way to live.”

Season 2 promises to continue the show’s beloved “how-done-it” mystery format, reminiscent of the classic Columbo. As Jonathan Tolins pointed out, the show is designed to be both comfort food and a source of surprise for viewers. “We know that our show is comfort food, but we don’t want things to get too comfortable,” he said. One upcoming episode even taps into Tolins’ own past. “The first episode of Season 2 is about an obsessed opera lover, driven to murder by a ringing cellphone,” he teased. “It’s a classic Columbo-like title: ‘Subscription to Murder.’”

The excitement of each new mystery is heightened by a rotating cast of guest stars, many of whom bring their stage experience to the small screen. For Carrie Preston, this is one of the most delightful parts of working on Elsbeth. “It’s been an embarrassment of riches with the talents of New York actors,” she said. “These brilliant guest stars get to come on and be a series regular for a couple of weeks, and then turn the reins back over to us.”

Amid the high-stakes mysteries and the dark crimes, Elsbeth continues to offer something special: a sense of hope and positivity. Preston’s portrayal of Elsbeth injects the show with a lightheartedness that makes it stand out from other procedural dramas. Even Wendell Pierce, known for his more serious roles, finds himself captivated by the blend of humor and depth that Elsbeth brings to the screen. “You have this woman who comes in and taps into all of our humanity… And that’s why people love Elsbeth,” Pierce said. “She makes the serious light, and yet, we’re still dealing with life-and-death stakes.”

Preston’s optimism is contagious both on-screen and off. “She really inspires me,” Preston reflected. “She wants to see the good in things. She has joy and delight, and it’s a nice way to live.”

As Elsbeth returns for Season 2, fans can expect more of the humor, heart, and unexpected twists that made Season 1 such a success. With an expanded world of characters, new mysteries to solve, and Elsbeth’s inimitable charm, the show continues to carve out its own quirky, endearing niche in the world of crime dramas. As Carrie Preston put it, “This show is named after one character, Elsbeth, but it takes 200 people to lift her up and bring her out to you.” With such a strong ensemble and creative team behind it, Elsbeth is poised to continue delighting audiences, one eccentric case at a time.

Season 2 of Elsbeth premieres tonight at 10/9c on CBS. Episodes are available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

