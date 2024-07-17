ESPN and Make-A-Wish Invited Gabby Camaj to the 2024 ESPYS

ESPN and Make-A-Wish invited 14-year-old Gabby Camaj, who is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, to the 2024 ESPYS.

What's Happening:

Every year, for one night, the sports universe converges in Los Angeles for a star-studded celebration famously known as the ESPYS.

This annual sports award show honors the top athletes and sports performances of the year.

Some attendees, like athletes from the Kansas City Chiefs – who were awarded Best Team in 2023 were multi-year returners.

For others, such as 14-year-old Gabby Camaj, 2024 marked her ESPYS debut.

Camaj, a vibrant and resilient young girl, is courageously battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

At just 14 years old, she has faced more challenges than most people encounter in a lifetime.

Despite the hardships, her spirit remains unbroken, fueled by the unwavering support of her loving family: parents Elda Fistani and Mark Camaj, and sisters Brianna and Allison.

Gabby is a huge sports fan with a passion for basketball. NBA, WNBA, women’s college basketball – you name it, Gabby is a fan of it.

Her favorite players are a trio of guards: Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Stephen Curry. With the help of ESPN and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she had the chance to rub shoulders with some of her favorite athletes and celebrities at the ESPYS.

During her unforgettable trip to Los Angeles, Gabby’s schedule was filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. She sat courtside as she cheered on the Los Angeles Sparks and met Sparks rookie Cameron Brink.

She celebrated the power of sports and its impact on communities at the Sports Humanitarian Awards, where she met CJ McCollum.

She was warmly welcomed on the set of ESPN’s NBA Today. While on set, Gabby announced the winner of this year’s ESPYS NBA Player of the Year and received a special message from Bueckers. The grand finale was the aforementioned red carpet walk ahead of the ESPYS show inside the Dolby Theater.

Gabby’s story is a testament to the power of dreams, hope and the incredible support of loved ones.

Here’s a look back at the unforgettable moments and cherished memories from Gabby’s much-deserved trip to Los Angeles and the ESPYS.

ESPN and its parent company, The Walt Disney Company, have supported Make-A-Wish for 44 years.

TWDC has fulfilled 155,000 Disney-related wishes. Be sure to tune in to ESPN’s My Wish series, which began on July 14 on SportsCenter.