ESPN Films Approves 30 for 30 Documentary Sharing the Story of Billie Jean King

What’s Happening:

ESPN Films is officially moving forward with the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary sharing the incredible story of Billie Jean King.

This will share the unfiltered, untold stories of how she proved her critics wrong and became one of America's first women's sports stars. You'll see all the different sides to her told in her own voice.

This film will be directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff and produced by Dominic Crossley-Holland, Dan Cogan, and Jay de Andrade.

There is no premiere date as of yet, but more details will be announced later.

What They're Saying:

Billie Jean King: “At 12 years old I dedicated my life to achieving equality for all. That promise to myself has taken me on a journey of a lifetime full of joy, heartbreak, grit and guts. I have worked my entire life for women’s sports to take center stage. Today, girls and women athletes are living my dream. We hope to tell a story that will inspire future generations and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

"The legacy of Billie Jean King is like none other. She is a generational athletic talent, a pioneer in women's sports, and a leader in the fight for equal pay and against discrimination in sports and society. Her bravery and her chutzpah are unmatched as she risked everything for everyone to have a chance at succeeding. Elizabeth and I are so excited to introduce Billie Jean to a whole new generation of young people who will see they are standing on her shoulders and be inspired to keep fighting for equality."

Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30: "Billie Jean King's story is one of breaking barriers and challenging the status quo, and her legacy as a trailblazer continues to inspire generations. This documentary aims to reveal the real Billie Jean – not just the champion on the court, but the relentless advocate for equality and justice. Through her own voice and perspective, audiences will gain insight into her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to change."