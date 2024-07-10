ESPN Produces Special Edition Willie Mays Commemorative Magazine

ESPN revealed that they have produced a special edition Willie Mays commemorative magazine in memory of the baseball legend and Hall of Famer.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has produced an 80-page special edition Willie Mays commemorative magazine that is available on newsstands this week.

The print issue includes archival content from ESPN and Andscape journalists and analysts with photography and visuals.

This is all in memory of the baseball legend and Hall of Famer who passed away on June 18th at the age of 93.

During his time playing baseball, he hit a total of 660 home runs and was a member of the 3000-hit club.

He also won batting titles, four home run titles, and four stolen base titles while ranking among the all-time leaders in wins above replacement.

Mays ranks third among position players with 156.2 bWAR, just behind Babe Ruth (162.8) and Barry Bonds (162.1).