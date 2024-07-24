ESPN Films’ “Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience” to Premiere August 14th on ESPN and ESPN+

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience from ESPN Films is set to premiere August 14th on ESPN and ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

Grammy award-winning artist and Kennedy Center honoree Mickey Hart, drummer of the Grateful Dead and Dead & Company, takes the viewer on a sonic journey as he creates an original score inspired by conversations with legendary and iconic voices from the world of sports.

His breath-taking score combined with exclusive stories and insight from elite athletes helps show the depths of the universal rhythm found in music, sports, and life.

features stories from legendary athletes like Joe Montana and Marshawn Lynch to Sheryl Swoopes and Jack Nicklaus, sharing their personal insights and experiences on how sports and music share a universal language. The film celebrates the artistry behind these two worlds, showcasing how they mutually inspire and elevate each other. The striking visuals and evocative soundtrack both work to illustrate the pulse and energy that music brings to sports and vice versa.

Featured participants include Phil Jackson, Joe Montana, Laila Ali, Ronnie Lott, Marshawn Lynch, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sheryl Swoopes, Ozzie Smith, Mario Andretti, Jack Nicklaus, Mike Piazza, Mark Messier, Alex Honnold, Mikaela Shiffrin, Rush Sturges, Alessia Zecchini, Bob Cousy and Bill Walton.

is directed by Torey Champagne and produced by ESPN Films, Bluefoot Entertainment, and Fresh Features. Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience will premiere August 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, presented commercial-free.

What They’re Saying:

“Rhythm is the heartbeat of life, and it’s everywhere — in the music we create and the sports we love. When I set out to make , my goal was to explore this universal pulse and celebrate how music and sports are deeply intertwined. Through the voices and stories of some of the greatest athletes, we uncover the profound connection that rhythm brings to their performance and passion. This film is a journey into that shared human experience, a testament to the power of rhythm in uniting us all. We dedicate this film to Bill Walton, whose own rhythmic journey in sports and life has been a true inspiration.” Torey Champagne, the film’s Director and Senior Managing Producer, ESPN+ Originals: “Mickey Hart is a global music icon who’s been uniting people in rhythm for more than 50 years. We wanted to capture how Mickey’s lifelong friendship with basketball legend Bill Walton enabled him to passionately explore the deep connection between rhythm and sports, which served as the inspiration for the film and score. Mickey’s introspective conversations with elite athletes, combined with his original music, has led to a unique film experience that’s meant to make you think and appreciate how music and sports unite us all.”