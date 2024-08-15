Full Tracklist Revealed for “A Whole New Sound” Pop-Punk Disney Covers Album

The full tracklist and release date have been revealed for A Whole New Sound, which will take Disney songs and put a twist on them like you've never heard before.
- A Whole New Sound features iconic Disney songs reimagined by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations.
- The full tracklist for the collection is set to be released on September 6, as well as the kick-off for vinyl pre-orders that are set to release on October 4.
- Starting tonight, fans can pre-add the album on Apple Music here and pre-save the album on Spotify here.
- Plain White T's performed “Surface Pressure” from Encanto, giving fans who attended D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event a little sneak peek.
- The album’s first single, Simple Plan’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” is available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more)
- Beginning tonight at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET, “Part of Your World” by New Found Glory will be available on all streaming platforms.
A Whole New Sound Tracklist:
- “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory
- “Remember Me” from Coco by Mayday Parade
- “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King by Simple Plan
- “I2I” from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park
- “A Whole New World” from Aladdin by Yellowcard
- “Go the Distance” from Hercules by We The Kings
- “Surface Pressure” from Encanto by Plain White T's
- “You've Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar
- “You'll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls
- “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel
- “Let It Go” from Frozen by LØLØ
- “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup
