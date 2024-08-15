Full Tracklist Revealed for “A Whole New Sound” Pop-Punk Disney Covers Album

The full tracklist and release date have been revealed for A Whole New Sound, which will take Disney songs and put a twist on them like you've never heard before.

A Whole New Sound features iconic Disney songs reimagined by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations.

The full tracklist for the collection is set to be released on September 6, as well as the kick-off for vinyl pre-orders that are set to release on October 4.

Starting tonight, fans can pre-add the album on Apple Music.

Plain White T's performed “Surface Pressure” from Encanto , giving fans who attended D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event a little sneak peek.

The album's first single, Simple Plan's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," is available now on all streaming platforms.

Beginning tonight at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET, “Part of Your World” by New Found Glory will be available on all streaming platforms.

A Whole New Sound Tracklist:

“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

by New Found Glory “Remember Me” from Coco by Mayday Parade

by Mayday Parade “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King by Simple Plan

by Simple Plan “I2I” from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

by Magnolia Park “A Whole New World” from Aladdin by Yellowcard

by Yellowcard “Go the Distance” from Hercules by We The Kings

by We The Kings “Surface Pressure” from Encanto by Plain White T's

by Plain White T's “You've Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

by Meet Me @ The Altar “You'll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

by Boys Like Girls “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

by Tokio Hotel “Let It Go” from Frozen by LØLØ

by LØLØ “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup