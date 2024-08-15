First Teaser Released for “Grotesquerie,” FX’s New Horror Drama from Ryan Murphy

Fear the worst, as FX has released the first teaser for Ryan Murphy’s latest horror drama series, Grotesquerie, which also sees the acting debut of Travis Kelce.

What’s Happening:

, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.

Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.

As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The cast of Grotesquerie includes: Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon Travis Kelce

is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. Ryan Murphy’s latest horror drama series is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu

The 10-episode first season will be coming soon to Disney+