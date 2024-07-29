FX Picks Up Comedy “Snowflakes” to Series

After ordering a pilot earlier this year, FX has picked Snowflakes up to series, with the first season of the comedy set to premiere in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Nick Grad, the President of FX Entertainment announced today that Snowflakes has been picked up to series.

has been picked up to series. The half-hour series is created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw ( The Tonight Show ), who wrote the pilot and serve as executive producers with comedy veterans Nick Kroll ( Big Mouth , FX’s The League ), Jonathan Krisel ( Portlandia , FX’s Baskets ), who directed the pilot, and Stefani Robinson ( Atlanta , What We Do in the Shadows ).

is a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. Snowflakes stars Malik Elassal as “Samir,” Lucy Freyer as “Billie,” Jack Innanen as “Paul Baker,” Amita Rao as “Issa” and Owen Thiele as “Anton.”

