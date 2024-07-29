FX Picks Up Comedy “Snowflakes” to Series

After ordering a pilot earlier this year, FX has picked Snowflakes up to series, with the first season of the comedy set to premiere in 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Nick Grad, the President of FX Entertainment announced today that Snowflakes has been picked up to series.
- The half-hour series is created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show), who wrote the pilot and serve as executive producers with comedy veterans Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, FX’s The League), Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, FX’s Baskets), who directed the pilot, and Stefani Robinson (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows).
- Snowflakes is a twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet.
- Snowflakes stars Malik Elassal as “Samir,” Lucy Freyer as “Billie,” Jack Innanen as “Paul Baker,” Amita Rao as “Issa” and Owen Thiele as “Anton.”
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment: “We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes. Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.”
- Creators Kronengold and Shaw: “We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together. FX comedies have defined our generation, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.”
- Executive producer Nick Kroll: “Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers, our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best. I cannot wait to help make this show and give many more quotes for press releases.”