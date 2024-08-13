FX Releases Trailer for Long-Awaited Second Season of “The Old Man”

FX has released the trailer for the long-awaited second season of The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

In Season 2 of The Old Man , former CIA agent “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date — to recover “Emily Chase” (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by “Faraz Hamzad” (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.

The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Teleplay and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, The Old Man is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, Craig Silverstein and Jon Watts. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

The series will be coming soon to Disney+