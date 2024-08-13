FX’s Announces Premiere Date and Releases Key Art for “Grotesquerie”

FX has released the premiere dates and official key art for the new horror drama series Grotesquerie.
What’s Happening:
- FX today set the premiere date and released official key art for Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy’s new horror drama series, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.
- The 10-episode first season will be coming soon to Disney+ internationally.
- Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton.
About Grotesquerie:
- In FX’s Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her.
- At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.
- Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.
- As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.
Cast:
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon
- Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon
- Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd
- Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan
- Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie
- Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon
- Travis Kelce
