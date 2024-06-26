“GMA” 2024 Summer Concert Series Lineup Has Been Revealed

ABC News has revealed the artists performing for the 2024 GMA Summer Concert Series.

What’s Happening:

Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day, and Nicky Jam will be performing for the 2024 GMA Summer Concert Series live in Central Park.

G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney, and Old Dominion will be performing live from Times Square.

A live audience will be permitted for the broadcasts from Central Park, but performances in Times Square Studios will not have a live audience.

Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found on goodmorningamerica.com

All performances will air from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT during the Good Morning America broadcast, with select additional performances later in the day on GMA3: What You Need to Know at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT and on ABC News Live at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT.

2024 Schedule:

Kane Brown:

July 19

Tickets for Kane Brown in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.

Green Day:

July 26

Tickets for Green Day in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.

Carrie Underwood:

August 2

Tickets for Carrie Underwood in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.

Nicky Jam:

August 9

Tickets for Nicky Jam in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.

G-Eazy:

August 16

G-Eazy will perform live in our Times Square Studio.

SOFI TUKKER:

August 23

Sofi Tukker will bring the party to perform live in our Times Square Studio.

Megan Moroney:

August 30

Megan Moroney performs live in our Times Square Studio.

Old Dominion:

September 6

Old Dominion closes out the Summer Concert Series by performing live in Times Square.