“GMA” 2024 Summer Concert Series Lineup Has Been Revealed

ABC News has revealed the artists performing for the 2024 GMA Summer Concert Series.
What’s Happening:
- The artist lineup has been revealed for the 2024 GMA Summer Concert Series.
- Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day, and Nicky Jam will be performing for the 2024 GMA Summer Concert Series live in Central Park.
- G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney, and Old Dominion will be performing live from Times Square.
- A live audience will be permitted for the broadcasts from Central Park, but performances in Times Square Studios will not have a live audience.
- Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found on goodmorningamerica.com.
- All performances will air from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT during the Good Morning America broadcast, with select additional performances later in the day on GMA3: What You Need to Know at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT and on ABC News Live at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT.
2024 Schedule:
Kane Brown:
- July 19
- Tickets for Kane Brown in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.
Green Day:
- July 26
- Tickets for Green Day in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.
Carrie Underwood:
- August 2
- Tickets for Carrie Underwood in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.
Nicky Jam:
- August 9
- Tickets for Nicky Jam in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26.
G-Eazy:
- August 16
- G-Eazy will perform live in our Times Square Studio.
SOFI TUKKER:
- August 23
- Sofi Tukker will bring the party to perform live in our Times Square Studio.
Megan Moroney:
- August 30
- Megan Moroney performs live in our Times Square Studio.
Old Dominion:
- September 6
- Old Dominion closes out the Summer Concert Series by performing live in Times Square.
