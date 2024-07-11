Hallmark Channel Unveils Plans for Hallmark+ Streaming Service and Content Slate at TCA Summer Press Tour

Hallmark Media unveiled ambitious plans for a new streaming service, Hallmark+, to debut this September, at the TCA Summer Press Tour. Alongside the announcement, television critics got a first look at some of the content being made exclusively for this new streaming endeavor.

About Hallmark+

Launching this September, Hallmark+ is a new streaming service that combines Hallmark Media’s rich library of movies and shows with new, original content exclusive to the platform.

Hallmark+ will also be a membership program with exclusive perks, including monthly discounts at Hallmark stores and a membership gift – a card box to store and sort Hallmark greeting cards for any occasion.

Hallmark+ is an ad-free streaming service that will replace Hallmark Now when it launches.

The launch of Hallmark+ won’t impact the streaming deals Hallmark Media currently has with services like Peacock and Hulu.

Alongside the announcement of the new streaming platform, Hallmark shared new details about some of the programming fans can expect on the ad-free platform, which includes: The Chicken Sisters – A series adaptation of the novel by KJ Dell’Antonia The Groomsmen – A film trilogy of three best friends finding love and settling down Holidazed – A scripted holiday series that follows six families living in the same culdesac Unscripted series from fan-favorite Hallmark stars: Finding Mr. Christmas Celebrations with Lacey Chabert Ready, Set, Glow! Small Town Setup Home is Where the Heart Is

Additionally, Hallmark Channel promoted the highly anticipated film Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , which is expected to be available on Hallmark+ after its broadcast debut.

More information about each project can be found below.

About “The Chicken Sisters” – Hallmark+ Launch Title

Hallmark Media’s eagerly awaited original series The Chicken Sisters will premiere mid-September exclusively on Hallmark+, the company’s reimagined ad-free subscription service and membership program, which will relaunch in tandem with the series debut.

will premiere mid-September exclusively on Hallmark+, the company’s reimagined ad-free subscription service and membership program, which will relaunch in tandem with the series debut. Adapted from the New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name by author KJ Dell’Antonia, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by showrunner Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical).

bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name by author KJ Dell’Antonia, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by showrunner Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical). The Chicken Sisters is a family drama dipped in Southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance. The setting is the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When the popular cooking competition show Kitchen Clash comes to town, this could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled.

is a family drama dipped in Southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance. The setting is the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When the popular cooking competition show Kitchen Clash comes to town, this could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled. Emmy Award-winning actress Margo Martindale (American Crime Story, Cocaine Bear, Justified) brings her voice talent to The Chicken Sisters as the nearly omniscient Narrator. At the start of each episode, the Narrator sets up the story as she serves up history and offers country-fried context for the characters in the way only the best town gossip can.

as the nearly omniscient Narrator. At the start of each episode, the Narrator sets up the story as she serves up history and offers country-fried context for the characters in the way only the best town gossip can. The network also announced that James Kot (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Virgin River), Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets, One Winter Wedding), Ektor Rivera (Groundswell, Sugar Plum Twist), and Jake Foy (Allegiance, Ride) join the previously announced leads Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls Revolt), Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth, Back to the Future), and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me!).

The Chicken Sisters is from Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment in association with Lighthouse Pictures and Busy B Entertainment. Annie Mebane, Bradley Gardner, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Shawn Williamson, and Jamie Goehring are executive producers.

International distribution will be handled by Fox Entertainment Global.

About “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” – Hallmark+ Launch Title

In this heartfelt news series, Chabert surprises deserving real-life heroes who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert follows the beloved Hallmark Channel star and philanthropist Chabert as she surprises deserving members of the community who are making a positive impact on the world by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime. This aspirational and visually rich series combines heart, the spirit of generosity, and dazzling events as Chabert and her team plan epic surprise parties to give back to those who are making a positive impact. With the help of professional party planners, loving family members or dear friends, and a team of volunteers, Chabert will have just three days to plan and execute a one-of-a-kind event that will create lasting memories for each worthy guest of honor and their families. Chabert will occasionally pull in a few celebrity friends and co-stars from viewers’ favorite Hallmark movies to roll up their sleeves and join in the fun. The series goes beyond the surface to give back to these remarkable recipients in a meaningful way while creating the most memorable parties.

follows the beloved Hallmark Channel star and philanthropist Chabert as she surprises deserving members of the community who are making a positive impact on the world by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime. This aspirational and visually rich series combines heart, the spirit of generosity, and dazzling events as Chabert and her team plan epic surprise parties to give back to those who are making a positive impact. With the help of professional party planners, loving family members or dear friends, and a team of volunteers, Chabert will have just three days to plan and execute a one-of-a-kind event that will create lasting memories for each worthy guest of honor and their families. Chabert will occasionally pull in a few celebrity friends and co-stars from viewers’ favorite Hallmark movies to roll up their sleeves and join in the fun. The series goes beyond the surface to give back to these remarkable recipients in a meaningful way while creating the most memorable parties. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is produced by UNConventional Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television Non-Fiction. Executive producers are UNConventional’s Gena McCarthy, Sony Pictures Television’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, along with Jill Garelick-Aron, Ashley Franklin, and Chabert.

About “The Groomsmen” Trilogy – Fall 2024

The romantic comedy script gets flipped as the quest for love is told from the male perspective when Jonathan Bennett (Christmas on Cherry Lane, The Holiday Sitter), Tyler Hynes (Shifting Gears, Three Wise Men and a Baby) and B.J. Britt (A Christmas Serenade, The Holiday Stocking) star as three best friends who stand up for each other on the biggest days of their lives in The Groomsmen , a new, original movie trilogy for Hallmark+ premiering this Fall.

, a new, original movie trilogy for Hallmark+ premiering this Fall. The Groomsmen trilogy takes viewers on the journey of a lifetime as three best friends come together to celebrate their wedding days in the breathtaking destinations of Greece, Italy, and Bulgaria. As they navigate complex relationships with friends, love interests, and family members, this movie trilogy is filled with heart, humor, and charm.

trilogy takes viewers on the journey of a lifetime as three best friends come together to celebrate their wedding days in the breathtaking destinations of Greece, Italy, and Bulgaria. As they navigate complex relationships with friends, love interests, and family members, this movie trilogy is filled with heart, humor, and charm. Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), a baseball coach with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), a stylish and charming social media agent, lean on each other and draw strength from the bonds they share from the special brotherhood built over the years.

The Groomsmen First Look, The Groomsmen Second Chances, and The Groomsmen Last Dance are from Groomsmen Road Productions Ltd. Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and Ryan M. Murphy are executive producers. Allen Lewis, Ron Oliver and Marnie Young are co-executive producers and Kristina Kambitova and Phillip Roth are supervising producers. Charles Cooper is producer. Ron Oliver directed.

About “Holidazed” – Coming this Fall to Hallmark+

Hallmark Media brings its special brand of comfort and joy to the limited series genre with the hijinks, humor, and heart of Holidazed .

. Premiering this holiday season exclusively on Hallmark+, the eight-episode series goes inside the chaos, cheer and challenges that can come with family celebrations, fueled by the sometimes-complex dynamics that don’t always create a picture-perfect holiday.

Holidazed follows six families from different backgrounds, cultures and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: LOVE in all its different forms.

The series boasts an all-star cast featuring new faces and returning Hallmark favorites, including: Golden Globe Award nominee Dennis Haysbert (24) Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force) Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) John C. McGinley (Scrubs) Lindy Booth (The Librarians) Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) Lucille Soong (Fresh off the Boat) Nazneen Contractor (24) Noemi Gonzalez (East Los High) Osric Chau (Supernatural) Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight) Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji) Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways)

Holidazed is from Unity Pictures and Little Engine Productions. The premium series is executive produced by esteemed film and television producer and writer Gina Matthews (Urban Legend, What Women Want, 13 Going on 30, Isn't It Romantic), Grant Scharbo (Isn’t it Romantic, Missing, The Gates), veteran screenwriter/producer Claudia Grazioso (Are We There Yet?), and Ron French (To All the Boys: Always and Forever).

About “Finding Mr. Christmas” – Fall 2024 on Hallmark+

Hallmark’s first-ever reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas , will follow 10 promising Hallmark “hunks” who live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original holiday movie, premiering later this year during Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel.

, will follow 10 promising Hallmark “hunks” who live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original holiday movie, premiering later this year during Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. From festive physical challenges to emotional acting scenes, co-creator, executive producer, and host Jonathan Bennett will be Finding Mr. Christmas in this new, eight-episode competition series filled with heart, premiering this Fall on Hallmark+.

Host Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Holiday Sitter) is joined by lead judge Melissa Peterman (Reba, Haul Out the Holly). Special guest judges will join this duo throughout the series and put these “hunky” men to the test to determine who has the most talent, heart, authenticity, and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar.

Finding Mr. Christmas is produced by Hallmark Media and Super Delicious. The series is co-created by Jonathan Bennett and Ben Roy. Executive producers are Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen, Joanna Vernetti, Bennett, Roy and Trish Gold.

About “Ready, Set, Glow!” – Winter 2024 on Hallmark+

Debuting this holiday season is Ready, Set, Glow! , a holiday lights showcase spectacular hosted by Hallmark star Wes Brown, who takes viewers around the country to some of the most impressive, festive displays and introduces the special people behind them who share their heartfelt – and often emotional stories – behind their displays and how they contribute to the community.

, a holiday lights showcase spectacular hosted by Hallmark star Wes Brown, who takes viewers around the country to some of the most impressive, festive displays and introduces the special people behind them who share their heartfelt – and often emotional stories – behind their displays and how they contribute to the community. Get into the holiday spirit this holiday season on Hallmark+ by witnessing extraordinary light displays across the country in the new unscripted series Ready, Set, Glow!

In this three-episode limited series, host Wes Brown (Haul out the Holly: Lit Up, Sweet Pecan Summer) will travel to some of the most beautiful holiday light displays of individual family homes, groups of neighbors who decorate the full block, or a town’s festive holiday installation. This merry and heartwarming series will enchant viewers as they hear these hometown holiday enthusiasts' moving backstories and why they spread holiday cheer in their communities.

Ready, Set, Glow! is from Glass Entertainment Partners. Executive producers are Nancy Glass, Danny Passman, Matt Carter, and Wes Brown.

About “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” – Premiering on Hallmark Channel during Countdown to Christmas

Hunter King plays Alana Higman, who’s sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Tyler Hynes stars as Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, who is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny, and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Diedrich Bader (American Housewife, Office Space), Megyn Price (The Ranch, Rules of Engagement), Richard Riehle (Barry, Office Space) and Christine Ebersole (Bob Hearts Abishola, The Kominsky Method), have been added to the roster for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, a new, original movie premiering this year during Hallmark Channel’s 15th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas.

Trading in their playbooks for scripts are Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chiefs Guard Trey Smith, Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Defensive End George Karlaftis, and other players to be drafted later. The movie will also feature a special appearance by Taylen Biggs, Chiefs fan and red-carpet correspondent.

Production went full throttle this month, filming in and around Kansas City, MO locations, including the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This marks the first time the loudest stadium in the world has been used as a filming location in a Hallmark movie.

NFL Films and Skydance Sports serve as the executive producer of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , alongside Executive Producer Dustin Rikert. The film is produced by David Wulf. John Putch directs from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

, alongside Executive Producer Dustin Rikert. The film is produced by David Wulf. John Putch directs from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe. A newly formed venture between Skydance Media and the NFL, Skydance Sports is designed to create a top-end sports content studio and expand multi-platform sports programming across a broad range of formats.

About “Small Town Setup” – Coming to Hallmark+ in 2025

Small Town Setup gives parents the chance to play matchmaker for their adult kids who have moved away to the “big city” and return to their hometown, unaware the search for their happily ever after is awaiting them, hosted by Ashley Williams.

gives parents the chance to play matchmaker for their adult kids who have moved away to the “big city” and return to their hometown, unaware the search for their happily ever after is awaiting them, hosted by Ashley Williams. In each episode, we meet different hometown parents with a big problem – their successful adult child is living far away in a big city – and is still single. The couple gathers their neighbors and asks for help to find a match for them to go out with. Now, the entire community is on the hunt to find the best three daters for the “city single” to go on dates with, in the hopes that they will fall in love, move back home, and live happily ever after.

Based on Keshet Broadcasting's International Emmy-nominated original format entitled Dear Neighbors .

. Produced by Keshet Studios, Small Town Setup will be executive produced by Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Rebecca Mayer, Keshet International’s Keren Shahar, and Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, alongside Showrunner/Executive Producer Ailee O’Neill and Host/Executive Producer Ashley Williams. Co-executive producers include Ben Long and Nieshia Crawford.

