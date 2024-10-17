The Groomsmen: A Hallmark+ Trilogy Bringing Bromance to the Forefront

In the world of Hallmark, the celebration of love and friendship takes center stage. This fall, The Groomsmen trilogy breaks new ground, offering a male-centric perspective on love, life, and friendship in a way that has rarely been explored before on the network. The trilogy, starring Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt, is poised to captivate audiences with its heartwarming and refreshingly modern take on relationships. With its picturesque European backdrops and compelling narrative, The Groomsmen promises to deliver a unique and authentic story of friendship and romance. The stars stopped by the TCA Summer Press Tour directly from wrapping up production on the trilogy, and they included a tease of the trilogy’s fun energy by performing a dance featured in one of the films.

“This actually came from my own experience,” revealed star and executive producer Jonathan Bennett. “I was a groomsman in so many of my friends' weddings, and then I myself got married and had my own groomsmen. I thought there was a really interesting story to tell of the male side of the wedding process." His vision for the trilogy was to tell the often-overlooked story of male friendships during significant life moments, particularly weddings.

“The idea for the trilogy came from a pitch by Jonathan Bennett, and its development coincided with the success of Hallmark's The Wedding Veil trilogy,” revealed Jessica Callahan, Hallmark’s VP of Programming. “It was a really interesting space for us to be into, which is sort of showing male relationships," Callahan explains.

Unlike most Hallmark productions, The Groomsmen trilogy was an ambitious project that required a different filming approach. All three films were shot simultaneously over 64 days, primarily in Bulgaria, with parts in Santorini, Greece, and various other European locations. “We blocked shot them, so we shot all three movies at once, completely non-sequential out of order, which was wild,” Bennett recalled. “We'd be shooting one of the scenes, and I'd show up and say, ‘Wait, are we in movie one or movie three right now?’” This unusual filming technique not only kept the actors on their toes but also created a tight-knit bond among them, which translated into genuine chemistry on screen.

At the heart of The Groomsmen is the bromance between the three lead characters. B.J. Britt, who plays one of the groomsmen, was deeply moved by the friendships that developed both on and off-screen. “The love that I have for both of them in just a short amount of time… I mean, they know. We shot a scene where I just lost it, like just tears in my eyes because it was like you really felt the love,” Britt shared. The authentic connection between the actors made the films feel real, touching on themes of loyalty, love, and the challenges of balancing friendship with romance.

While Hallmark has been a long-standing champion of romantic stories, The Groomsmen stands out for focusing on the male experience. Tyler Hynes, another of the film’s stars and executive producers, expressed his appreciation for being part of a project that shifts the spotlight onto male friendships in a meaningful way. “I say this with all sincerity, shooting this trilogy with these two gentlemen and Jessica and everybody that we had over there was maybe the highlight of my life thus far, if that speaks to how exciting it was,” Tyler Hynes revealed. “There was something about the creativity of exploring characters for a certain amount of time. It felt like an indie film we were making, it felt like a passionate project in a very beautiful eclectic place with two people that I couldn't love more and couldn't have learned from more, and they probably will forever change me and how I conduct myself on set."

With its stunning locations across Bulgaria and Greece and its innovative storytelling, The Groomsmen trilogy is a fresh and exciting addition to the Hallmark+ catalog. It marks a new chapter for the network by offering a story that speaks to both men and women alike. “This was exciting to do it from the male point of view,” Jessica Callahan said. “At the end of the day, a lot of times people watch one of our movies, and they go, ‘Oh, I’ve got to call my mom,’ or, ‘I really want to see that friend that I haven’t spoken to in a long time.’ So one hope is that people will be inspired, men particularly.”

With its unique blend of humor, heart, and friendship, The Groomsmen is set to leave a lasting impression. Don't miss the premiere of The Groomsmen: First Look today, followed by The Groomsmen: Second Chances on October 24th, and The Groomsmen: Last Dance on October 31st, exclusively on Hallmark+.