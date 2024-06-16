First Look at Season 2 of Hulu’s “How I Caught My Killer”

Hulu has shared a first look at the second series of their Original docuseries, How I Caught My Killer, ahead of its debut next month.
What’s Happening:
- How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docuseries that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.
- Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime.
- Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice.
- Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.
- The second season of How I Caught My Killer premieres with all ten episodes Thursday, July 18th on Hulu.
