First Look at Season 2 of Hulu’s “How I Caught My Killer”

Hulu has shared a first look at the second series of their Original docuseries, How I Caught My Killer, ahead of its debut next month.

How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docuseries that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.

Whether it's a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime.

Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice.

Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.

The second season of How I Caught My Killer premieres with all ten episodes Thursday, July 18th on Hulu.

Check out Bill's review How I Caught My Killer – which premiered in January 2023.