Hulu Releases Official Trailer for “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band”

Hulu has released the official trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.
What's Happening:
- Check out the official trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.
- This documentary provides an unparalleled insight into the band's iconic live shows, featuring rehearsal footage, behind-the-scenes moments, rare archival material, and personal insights from Springsteen.
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on October 25th.
- You can see the trailer below.
