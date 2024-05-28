IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 Has Begun Running Through May 30th

IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is currently taking place in Bangkok, running through May 30. With more than 350 exhibitors filling the over 7,839-square-foot trade floor, IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 provides opportunities for networking, collaboration, and business growth.

What's Happening:

IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, the largest trade exhibition in the region for the global attractions industry, opened its doors in Bangkok, promising attendees an immersive experience into the future of entertainment and attractions.

From May 27 to 30, industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts will convene to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices shaping the landscape of amusement and leisure.

The excitement surrounding the event is palpable. With more than 350 exhibitors filling an expansive trade show floor spanning over 7,839 square feet, IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 promises unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and business growth.

The opening ceremony featured captivating performances by traditional dancers against the backdrop of scenic rice fields, setting the stage for a celebration of innovation and culture.

Highlights included an elegant performance of a fan dance with a breathtaking lotus flower formation.

The ceremony concluded with a dazzling display of lights and music, as attendees joined together to officially open IAAPA Expo Asia 2024.

As lanterns illuminated the sky and confetti filled the air, anticipation soared for the days ahead, filled with innovation, inspiration, and opportunity.

For more information about IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 and future IAAPA events, visit IAAPA.org

What They're Saying:

Chan , shared his excitement for the event stating : "IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is a testament to Thailand's dynamic growth and emergence as a key player in the attractions industry. The theme of 'evolution' resonates strongly, emphasizing the need for businesses to adapt and innovate. I encourage attendees to seize the opportunity to network and collaborate, and I look forward to seeing the innovations that emerge from this exciting event."

, shared his excitement for the event stating "IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is a testament to Thailand's dynamic growth and emergence as a key player in the attractions industry. The theme of 'evolution' resonates strongly, emphasizing the need for businesses to adapt and innovate. I encourage attendees to seize the opportunity to network and collaborate, and I look forward to seeing the innovations that emerge from this exciting event." IAAPA CEO and President Jakob Wahl emphasized IAAPA's commitment to global presence and innovation, stating: "IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is a pivotal moment for the attractions industry. Our theme of 'evolution' highlights the need to adapt and innovate to stay competitive. IAAPA’s comprehensive education programs cover a diverse range of topics, offering valuable insights for navigating the evolving industry and meeting changing consumer preferences.”

emphasized IAAPA's commitment to global presence and innovation, stating: "IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is a pivotal moment for the attractions industry. Our theme of 'evolution' highlights the need to adapt and innovate to stay competitive. IAAPA’s comprehensive education programs cover a diverse range of topics, offering valuable insights for navigating the evolving industry and meeting changing consumer preferences.” Chairman Luangamornlert echoed Wahl's sentiments, saying: "The industry's enthusiasm is palpable, and IAAPA Expo Asia is the perfect platform for leaders to exchange ideas and chart a course for success.”