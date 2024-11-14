Interview: “Carl the Collector” Creator Zachariah OHora and PBS KIDS’ VP of Content Adriano Schmid

Behind the Scenes of PBS KIDS' First Series with a Lead Character on the Autism Spectrum

Illustrator Zachariah OHora’s distinct style comes to animation in the new PBS KIDS series Carl the Collector, which premiered today. The series follows a young raccoon who loves to collect, organize, and store things. The series marks a new step in PBS KIDS’ commitment to inclusion, the brand’s first series with a main character on the autism spectrum. This past July, during the TCA Summer Press Tour, I had the honor of sitting down with Zachariah and PBS KIDS VP of Content, Adriano Schmid, to learn more about this groundbreaking new series.

Alex: Zachariah, the show was in part inspired by your experience of enrolling your neurotypical kids in an inclusion preschool program. Was PBS KIDS looking for something like this?

Zachariah OHora: The initial idea came from my kids. I’d developed this raccoon character, Carl, who initially had an OCD-like quality, based on the trope of raccoons collecting and washing things, even though it might not be true. I had a character, and I had the name, but nothing else yet. When PBS contacted me about any show ideas, I started thinking more seriously about Carl. Having that experience of my kids going to school alongside neurodiverse kids was a real light bulb moment — it made me think, “This is something that could make the world a better place.” If we create a world where neurodiverse people and neurotypical people interact more naturally, everyone benefits. It’s like the Temple Grandin idea: If we make a world where neurodiverse people can navigate more easily, neurotypical people will see that this kind of problem-solving can be positive for everyone.

Alex: Adriano, I know PBS KIDS has a history of including kids on the spectrum in its shows. Were you specifically looking for a show centered around a neurodiverse character, or did it come together naturally with Zach’s idea?

Adriano Schmid: We were very excited about working with Zach, and when he introduced us to Carl, we knew we had something special. We built the series around Carl, and it naturally developed into an ensemble cast with neurodiverse and neurotypical kids, each unique in their own way. Every episode follows their adventures, sometimes with one of them facing a problem that the others come together to solve. Sometimes there’s conflict, which is natural for kids. What we loved is that kids watching will be able to see themselves in different characters, depending on the day or the story. This idea grew from the natural way kids interact with those who think differently from them. It felt perfect from the start.

Alex: PBS KIDS, and PBS in general, often put out a lot of classroom resources. One challenge in real classrooms is that teachers may not have the tools to fully support neurodiverse students inclusively. Will you be providing materials for educators?

Zachariah OHora: Yes, as part of Carl the Collector, we’re creating classroom resources that will be available through PBS stations around the country. We’re looking at sensory-friendly events and classroom materials to help convey the show’s message. It’s that idea that “if you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve met one autistic person.” Diversity and individuality are key themes, and we’re working closely with advisors to make sure the resources are useful for teachers and communities.

Alex: Perfect. Zach, the show’s art direction uses softer colors and has a retro vibe. Is that just your style, or did it end up being well-suited for neurodiverse kids?

Zachariah OHora: Honestly, it’s just my personal preference, but when we consulted with advisors, they confirmed that some of these choices are actually helpful for neurodiverse kids. For instance, I didn’t want a lot of loud singing in the show, just music I’d enjoy if I wasn’t watching the show. This turned out to be beneficial for viewers with sensory issues, so it was a mix of luck and fine-tuning with the advisors.

Alex: It’s easy to watch Carl the Collector without immediately knowing Carl is on the spectrum. Can you talk about making a show that speaks to everyone without being targeted to one specific audience?

Zachariah OHora: Our goal is to make a show for everyone — for the full spectrum of humanity. I think we underestimate kids sometimes. They’re smart and know when they’re being talked down to. We don’t beat them over the head with any single theme. The layers are there, and kids will pick up on them if they’re paying attention.

Adriano Schmid: Yes, and what’s great is that all the characters are multi-dimensional. The first season has 40 half-hours, with each half-hour having two 11-minute segments, so there’s a lot of storytelling. Kids will get to know these characters in a way that feels much more organic, like real life.

Alex: And it’s great because kids will encounter a classmate on the spectrum at some point, and they’re also likely to meet kids with allergies, like Forest, who is allergic to tree nuts. Zach, given that your background is in children’s books, Fuzzytown feels like an expansion of your print work. Is there potential for crossovers with characters you’ve developed in books?

Zachariah OHora: We definitely want Carl to cross over into the book world, so there are talks and plans for having books around Carl and his friends in Fuzzytown.

Alex: With PBS KIDS, the goal is often to meet kids where they are. Will there be web-based, short-form, or interactive content related to Carl the Collector?

Zachariah OHora: Yes, it’s not just the show. We’re developing games, interactive activities, a website, and shorts — a full digital spectrum alongside the episodes.

Alex: PBS KIDS has also created customizable web-based games, like Donkey Hodie, to accommodate kids with sensory needs. Will the content for Carl offer similar customization?

Zachariah OHora: Yes, definitely. Customizing sound design is part of it, and PBS has done this across their sites.

Adriano Schmid: Earlier this year, we set up an accessibility panel for our games. Every new game now has options that let kids or parents adjust the sound, add closed captioning, switch to Spanish audio, or create a sensory-friendly version. It’s a great toolbox that lets kids play however they want, and we’ll definitely include that for Carl.

Alex: Zach, as an illustrator, it must be exciting to see your distinct style fully translated to animation without sacrificing anything. Has that been the case?

Zachariah OHora: Yes, it’s been great. The team at Yowza! [Animation] did an amazing job capturing my designs in animation, turning my art into something that moves and breathes while staying true to the original style. It’s expanded the world of Fuzzytown in ways that have blown my mind.

Adriano Schmid: And the designs flow beautifully from animation to the games as well, which isn’t always possible in adaptations.

Alex: Zach, you previously mentioned that there’s a hidden reference to Harold and Maude in the series, and I think I spotted Corduroy the bear in one episode. How often do you include Easter eggs?

Zachariah OHora: I love Easter eggs and have always included them in my books, so it’s natural to add them to the show, all with copyright-free things, or course. There are Easter eggs that reference real life and others that are in-show references.

Alex: You have a team of experts who bring their own experiences and stories. How often does a story idea come from something your kids are going through?

Zachariah OHora: For the show, the writing team pulls from their own childhoods. Ava [Rigelhaupt], for example, brought in personal experiences that became episodes, and others did the same. Some ideas come from my childhood, too. Everyone’s contributing authentic experiences to make it work in Carl’s world.

Alex: I’m not a parent, but screen time is a big issue for many parents. I noticed no devices in the footage, even when Carl and his friend are talking — it’s by a walkie-talkie.

Zachariah OHora: Yes, they use what we call “Fuzzy Walkies.” I wanted them interacting directly with the world, not through screens. We occasionally include screens if they’re recording something, but mostly, they’re just living life out in Fuzzytown.

Adriano Schmid: Building tree forts and being in the moment.

Alex: Carl’s parents have split up. Will we see Carl’s mom helping him prepare for time with his dad?

Zachariah OHora: Yes, we have episodes exploring scenarios like that, or times when Carl forgets something important at his dad’s house. For any kid, especially one on the spectrum, having two homes is a unique challenge, and we’re exploring all aspects of that experience.

Alex: Kids on the spectrum often have visitors like therapists as part of their routine. Will there be similar characters?

Zachariah OHora: There isn’t a specific therapist character, but we have a librarian in Fuzzytown who “wears a million hats.” She’s involved in the school, the historical society, the library, and the music festival, always wearing a different hat for each role. It’s a very community-based show, and we also have teachers, parents, and other familiar figures.

Adriano Schmid: And we have the ice cream man, Mr. Barnaby, the “ice lion.”

Alex: What are you most looking forward to with the launch?

Zachariah OHora: I’m excited to see kids recognize Carl, love him, and hopefully take something meaningful away. We want it to foster empathy, and I think it will.

Alex: PBS KIDS touches everyone’s life at some point. What does it mean to you to be part of PBS KIDS?

Zachariah OHora: It’s a dream come true. Growing up, PBS was all we had, so shows like Sesame Street and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood were my introduction to TV. I never dreamed I’d be part of the PBS family, and it’s the perfect home for Carl.

Adriano Schmid: And if I may, we showed the series to various people, including one PBS advisor who was recently diagnosed as autistic. After watching an episode, he said, “I wish this series existed when I was a kid.” He shared how much he depended on his friends growing up, and that’s the essence of Carl the Collector: Carl and his friends. It’s about empathy, understanding, and learning from each other. We’re very proud of that.

Alex: Well deserved. Congratulations to you both.

Carl the Collector is now airing on PBS KIDS (check local listings for times, in addition to streaming on the PBS KIDS app and PBSKIDS.org.