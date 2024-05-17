Eye-Catching Variant Cover Shared for “Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1”

Earlier this week, Marvel Comics announced it would be celebrating Iron Fist’s milestone 50th anniversary year with a special oversized one-shot! Hitting stands in August, Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 will spotlight different eras of the mystical martial arts hero’s storied adventures with a wide variety of epic tales. To commemorate the occasion, Iron Fist visionary David Aja has drawn an eye-catching variant cover!

Alongside writers Ed Brubaker and Matt Fraction, Aja redefined the Iron Fist mythos in the Eisner-winning Immortal Iron Fist series. Now, see his iconic take on the character once more in this bold new cover!

The legacy of Iron Fist is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.! After an expedition to find K'un-Lun left Danny Rand's parents dead, he found the path to the mystical city and gained the shattering power of the Iron Fist! After avenging his parents' deaths, Rand became an iconic super hero, working alongside teams like Heroes for Hire, the Defenders, and the Avengers.

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special will have a range of stories that spotlight Danny Rand’s past, present, and future!

Here's what fans can look forward to in Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 : Visionary Iron Fist scribe Chris Claremont teams up with artist Lan Medina for a classic tale set during Iron Fist's early years and co-starring Wolverine. Alyssa Wong, the writer behind today's Iron Fist, brings you the next chapter of Lin Lie's saga alongside artist Von Randal. Writer Justina Ireland and artist Elena Casagrande send Iron Fist on a mission where he joins forces with his longtime allies—The Daughters of the Dragon! Writer Frank Tieri and artist Ty Templeton's story sees Iron Fist send out the call to his old teammates—Heroes for Hire! And writer Jason Loo and artist Whilce Portacio spotlight what the future may hold for Danny Rand.

: Pick up Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 at your local comic shop this August!

