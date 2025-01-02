Jake Lloyd is Open About His Mental Health Struggles and Shares a Renewed Sense of Hope

Jake Lloyd wants to share with his fans about his mental health struggles and a renewed sense of hope.
What's Happening:
- At eight, Jake gained fame when George Lucas cast him as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace.
- Years of managing a schizophrenia diagnosis that has significantly impacted his acting career since Star Wars have led him to finally feel "pretty good."
- Clayton Sandell spoke with Lisa Lloyd, Jake's mother, about her son's difficult experiences, heavily influenced by his mental health struggles over the last 15 years.
- With Jake's permission, Lisa shared a touching and troubling story that included a 10-month imprisonment, Jake's feeling of being watched by people with "black eyes," and a severe psychotic episode that took place on a busy street in Southern California.
- A few weeks ago, Jake completed an 18-month residency at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California.
- As 2025 begins, he is now living at a new rehabilitation center, where he continues his treatment while enjoying increased freedom to come and go as he pleases.
- Jake's recent progress is largely attributed to his ability to confront anosognosia, a condition that prevents individuals from recognizing their schizophrenia diagnosis, according to his mother.
- This meant that Jake did not understand the importance of his medications, which helped prevent hearing voices and contributed to his unpredictable behavior and declining well-being.
- Now when asked how he’s feeling, he said. “Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive.”
- Jake is articulate and enthusiastic in conversation but sometimes misuses words or strays off-topic, especially when fatigued, as his mother observes.
- When asked about his feelings while on medication, he said, “I don’t have the time for feeling volatile. It is very much a cushion.”
- At 35, Jake reflects on his treatment experience, believing that hitting "rock bottom" was essential for fully engaging in his treatment, adhering to his medication, and sincerely accepting his diagnosis.
- Jake has stopped attending fan conventions but still finds joy in Star Wars.
- He recently watched the Ahsoka series and is actively playing classic Star Wars video games like The Old Republic and The Force Unleashed.
