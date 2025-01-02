Jake Lloyd is Open About His Mental Health Struggles and Shares a Renewed Sense of Hope

Years of coping with schizophrenia have significantly impacted his acting career since Star Wars, but he now feels "pretty good."
Jake Lloyd wants to share with his fans about his mental health struggles and a renewed sense of hope.

What's Happening:

  • At eight, Jake gained fame when George Lucas cast him as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace.
  • Years of managing a schizophrenia diagnosis that has significantly impacted his acting career since Star Wars have led him to finally feel "pretty good."
  • Clayton Sandell spoke with Lisa Lloyd, Jake's mother, about her son's difficult experiences, heavily influenced by his mental health struggles over the last 15 years.
  • With Jake's permission, Lisa shared a touching and troubling story that included a 10-month imprisonment, Jake's feeling of being watched by people with "black eyes," and a severe psychotic episode that took place on a busy street in Southern California.
  • A few weeks ago, Jake completed an 18-month residency at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California.
  • As 2025 begins, he is now living at a new rehabilitation center, where he continues his treatment while enjoying increased freedom to come and go as he pleases.
  • Jake's recent progress is largely attributed to his ability to confront anosognosia, a condition that prevents individuals from recognizing their schizophrenia diagnosis, according to his mother.
  • This meant that Jake did not understand the importance of his medications, which helped prevent hearing voices and contributed to his unpredictable behavior and declining well-being.
  • Now when asked how he’s feeling, he said. “Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive.”
  • Jake is articulate and enthusiastic in conversation but sometimes misuses words or strays off-topic, especially when fatigued, as his mother observes.
  • When asked about his feelings while on medication, he said, “I don’t have the time for feeling volatile. It is very much a cushion.”
  • At 35, Jake reflects on his treatment experience, believing that hitting "rock bottom" was essential for fully engaging in his treatment, adhering to his medication, and sincerely accepting his diagnosis.
  • Jake has stopped attending fan conventions but still finds joy in Star Wars.
  • He recently watched the Ahsoka series and is actively playing classic Star Wars video games like The Old Republic and The Force Unleashed.

