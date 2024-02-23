Jeff the Land Shark Returns to Marvel Unlimited with 3rd Season of “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic

Everyone’s favorite Land Shark is ready to take the Marvel Universe by storm once again! Today, Jeff the Land Shark is back for an all-new third season of “It’s Jeff” Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited.

  • “It’s Jeff” comes from fan-favorite writer/artist team Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru.
  • Fans won’t want to miss the new seven-issue arc that follows the beloved character on many mischievous (and adorable) adventures.
  • “It’s Jeff #31″ is now available on Marvel Unlimited and new issues will roll out weekly.
  • Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 30,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on web.
  • Check out a first look at “It’s Jeff #31″ below and see the entire issues, as well as the previous 30 issues, on Marvel Unlimited now.

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
