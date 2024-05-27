Former “General Hospital” Star Johnny Wactor Passes Away at Age 37

Johnny Wactor, an actor who appeared in ABC’s General Hospital from 2020-2022, has passed away at the age of 37, according to Deadline.

Wactor passed away in unfortunate circumstances, with three suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. When he confronted them, the suspects shot him and fled the scene. Wactor was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The three suspects remain at large.

He appeared in the ABC daytime soap between 2020 and 2022, playing Brando Corbin’s role. Brando joined the show and turned out to be Gladys’s (Bonnie Burrough) son, previously thought dead. Wactor’s character married Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and ultimately died when he was stabbed by The Hook.

Some other appearances for Wactor in the world of TV have included Criminal Minds, NCIS, Westworld and Station 19.