Kelsey Riggs Moves to New Full-Time Anchor Role on SportsCenter

Kelsey Riggs will be moving into a new full-time role on SportsCenter.

What's Happening:

Known for her insightful reporting and engaging on-air presence, Riggs will deliver sports news, highlights and interviews to millions of fans nationwide.

She is expected to make her full-time debut on Thursday, August 29th.

In her new role, Riggs will contribute to SportsCenter’s comprehensive coverage of sports, providing live updates, breaking news, and perspective across various editions.

Her move to SportsCenter underscores ESPN’s commitment to enhancing its roster of talented hosts, ensuring that viewers receive the most informative and entertaining sports coverage.

About Kelsey Riggs:

Since joining ESPN in 2019 for the launch of ACC Network, the 24/7 national network dedicated to Atlantic Coast Conference sports, Riggs has been a signature face of the network.

As one of ACCN’s founding hires, she served as host of ACC Huddle, Nothing But Net, and other studio shows. Riggs also contributed to event coverage on ACC Network and across ESPN platforms, in addition to anchoring SportsCenter and College Football Live and contributing to NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament coverage.

Last month, it was announced that Taylor Tannebaum will fill Riggs’ ACC Network role.

Prior to joining ESPN and the ACC Network, Riggs spent three years as a sports anchor and reporter at WCNC, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C., where she covered a multitude of events, including Super Bowl 50 and Super Bowl LIII, and the 2017 Men’s Final Four.

A former college soccer player at Charleston Southern, Riggs was also a key reporter of Carolina Panthers news during her time in the Queen City.

What They’re Saying:

Maria Soares, a Senior Vice President of Production and Content Strategy at ESPN : “Kelsey’s passion for sports and her ability to connect with fans make her a perfect fit for SportsCenter. Already experienced as a part-time SportsCenter anchor, we’re thrilled to have Kelsey part of the show now on a full-time basis.”

: “Kelsey’s passion for sports and her ability to connect with fans make her a perfect fit for SportsCenter. Already experienced as a part-time SportsCenter anchor, we’re thrilled to have Kelsey part of the show now on a full-time basis.” Kelsey Riggs: “When I started at ACCN & ESPN, I never dreamed I’d host SportsCenter. Joining the team full-time is an incredible honor. I’m deeply grateful for my time with ACCN and for all the people who helped me reach this iconic show.”