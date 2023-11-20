“Holidays in Space” Returns to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex from December 15th-30th

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will blast off into the festive season when its annual Holidays in Space celebration returns from Friday, December 15th – Friday December 30th.

What’s Happening:

This year's Holidays in Space will once again feature the popular, out-of-this-world nighttime projection mapping show – Starflake’s Holiday Voyage – on the outside of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, as well as brand-new seasonal décor, an all-new Rocket Tree Trail (sponsored by L3 Harris Technologies) located behind Orbit Cafe and more.

The unique projection mapping show will take guests on an interstellar, six-minute journey through the stars, Earth and beyond led by “Starflake,” a shooting star-turned-snowflake. Guests will recognize iconic places throughout their journey – including the Vehicle Assembly Building, the International Space Station, the James Webb Space Telescope and more.

Guests can also experience the new Kennedy Entry Experience, an LED spectacular featuring a 3,000-square-foot LED video display that tells the NASA story and as they walk through the front gates, they will be awestruck by the jolly holiday décor.

They will find a 50-foot tree illuminating the Rocket Garden and Gateway with more than 61,000 pixels, eight, six-foot-tall astronaut nutcrackers, a Rocket holiday tree, large photo backdrops and more – beginning November 24th.

Guests will also see the return of their favorite décor, such as the NASA meatball turned holiday ornament.

Please note that the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on December 25th, 2023.

