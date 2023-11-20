“Holidays in Space” Returns to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex from December 15th-30th

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will blast off into the festive season when its annual Holidays in Space celebration returns from Friday, December 15th – Friday December 30th.
What’s Happening:
- This year's Holidays in Space will once again feature the popular, out-of-this-world nighttime projection mapping show – Starflake’s Holiday Voyage – on the outside of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, as well as brand-new seasonal décor, an all-new Rocket Tree Trail (sponsored by L3 Harris Technologies) located behind Orbit Cafe and more.
- The unique projection mapping show will take guests on an interstellar, six-minute journey through the stars, Earth and beyond led by “Starflake,” a shooting star-turned-snowflake. Guests will recognize iconic places throughout their journey – including the Vehicle Assembly Building, the International Space Station, the James Webb Space Telescope and more.
- Guests can also experience the new Kennedy Entry Experience, an LED spectacular featuring a 3,000-square-foot LED video display that tells the NASA story and as they walk through the front gates, they will be awestruck by the jolly holiday décor.
- They will find a 50-foot tree illuminating the Rocket Garden and Gateway with more than 61,000 pixels, eight, six-foot-tall astronaut nutcrackers, a Rocket holiday tree, large photo backdrops and more – beginning November 24th.
- Guests will also see the return of their favorite décor, such as the NASA meatball turned holiday ornament.
- Please note that the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on December 25th, 2023.
What They’re Saying:
- Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “With all the current excitement surrounding space exploration as we anticipate eventual voyages to the Moon and Mars, the visitor complex is a hub for learning, inspiration and fun, especially with it decked out for the holidays.”