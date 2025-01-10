A New, Unstoppable, Marvel Hero Makes His Debut in “Kid Juggernaut” Later This Year

Later this year, fans can witness the origin story of one of the hottest new characters in the Marvel universe in the new Kid Juggernaut #1. ​​

What’s Happening:

Last year, the Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic revealed the secret legacy behind one of Marvel’s most powerful beings with the introduction of Justin Jin, aka Kid Juggernaut.

This April, the breakout star’s unstoppable journey reaches comic shops in Kid Juggernaut #1 , an extra-sized one-shot collecting Kid Juggernaut: Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic #1-6 by writer Emily Kim and artists Minkyu Jung and Peter Nguyen in print for the first time.

The grandson of the original Juggernaut, Justin Jin recently inherited a shard of the infamous gem of Cyttorak and plans to use its legendary strength to be a champion for others. In addition to his explosive origin story detailing how the Juggernaut's power impacted his family line, Justin can be found alongside fellow heroes-in-training in the hit Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, written by his co-creator Anthony Oliveira, and will be featured in the current run of New Champions – a promising start for one of Marvel's brightest new stars.

Just before his mysterious death, Justin's father sent a package to his estranged son containing a fragment of a crimson gem…the gem of Cyttorak! How did it end up in this family's hands? What does Cyttorak want with a sweet baker's boy from Vancouver? And can Doctor Strange help Justin sort out these magical shenanigans before he turns into the instrument of Cyttorak's rage?!

You can preorder Kid Juggernaut #1 at your local comic shop today, and catch it when it releases on April 30th!

What They’re Saying:

Writer Emily Kim: "It's been such a joy to put a twist on a classic Marvel character and instead see a young Asian Canadian kid thrown into the role. Unlike the Juggernauts who came before him, Justin is someone who sees the best in others and will do anything to keep his loved ones safe."