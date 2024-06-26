Theater Review: “Les Misérables” at Dr. Phillips Center Brings Theater Goers to Their Feet with Tears in Their Eyes

For nearly 40 years Les Misérables has transported over 130 million people worldwide in 53

countries and 22 languages from their theater seats to a timeless tale of human survival set against the backdrop of 19th century France. With beautiful sets, gorgeous lighting, and a cast that has revealed anything I have ever seen touring or on Broadway this is a must see show!

Hello, my name is Jeremiah and I have a confession: until last night I had never seen Les Mis. I know, I know, how can I call myself a fan of theater if I myself had never seen “one of the greatest musicals ever created”? After seeing the show, I have been asking myself that question since the moment the curtain went down! For most of my life there have been shows that have come and gone, but very few have always been in the conversation when Broadway shows are talked about – Phantom of the Opera, Cats (don’t get me started on that one), Jesus Crist Superstar, and Les Misérables have always been the Mount Rushmore of theater and I feel like I have now not only visited the mountain, I saved the best for last.

Never before has a show moved me to the point of wanting to give a standing ovation not just at the end of the show but multiple times during the show. Based on the Victor Hugo novel about love and revolution, this new production wasted no space on the Walt Disney Theater stage, sets and props are constantly moving but never to the point of distraction because it is all done with the magic of theater. Each song is written to bring out the emotion in not only the actor but in all the audience, but it takes true talent to deliver a performance that takes you out of the audience and transports you to somewhere real and the entire cast is next level when it comes to that. Two of the cast members that stood out, which is a hard thing to do with such a talented ensemble, had to be the lead Nick Cartell who not only owns the stage as Jean Valjean but conveys such emotion in ever note he sang and made me believe he truly did grow older with each scene. Though for me the show stealer had to be Mya Rena Hunter as Éponine, in this grand cast she may have a smaller part; her rendition of “On My Own” could be one of the finest moments I have ever experienced in a theater.

Les Misérables is indeed a not to be missed work of art, as I said after the show “I have very few regrets in this life, but not seeing Les Mis sooner is most definitely I never thought I would have.” Running through June 30th, there are still tickets available for the Dr. Phillips Center but if you are not lucky enough to be in the Orlando area make sure you make time to see this amazing show as it tours the U.S. and Canada.