Industrial Light & Magic to Debut “Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast”

Industrial Light & Magic is gearing up to introduce a new podcast delving into the creative process of filmmaking and the art of visual storytelling.
What’s Happening:
- Set to debut on September 3rd, Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast will feature behind-the-scenes stories that illustrate the many crafts that come together to create a motion picture, TV series, or special venue project.
- This brand-new podcast will be hosted by ILM Chief Creative Officer Rob Bredow and ILM Compositing Supervisor Todd Vaziri.
- Whether you're a seasoned professional, an aspiring filmmaker, or a fan of immersive experiences, Lighter Darker provides valuable insights, inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for the artists behind the projects we undertake at ILM in visual effects, animation, and immersive entertainment.
- A lineup of special guest filmmakers is already set for upcoming episodes.
- Subscribe now at the links below or wherever you get your podcasts to have the first episode ready to go on September 3rd!