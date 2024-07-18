Marvel Celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month With “Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1”

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with new stories starring Robbie Reyes on sale October 2nd.

Rev up your engines and get ready to ride! To celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, Marvel GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 .

. The one-shot will be the latest installment in the Marvel’s Voices line and will highlight Hispanic and Latin American creators and culture in three action-packed stories.

On sale in October, GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 will be written and drawn by a host of acclaimed talent and rising stars including the return of Robbie Reyes co-creator Felipe Smith!

will be written and drawn by a host of acclaimed talent and rising stars including the return of Robbie Reyes co-creator Felipe Smith! Robbie Reyes, the fiery street racer from East Los Angeles, debuted 10 years ago in All-New Ghost Rider #1 where he was engulfed in hellfire and given awesome new power! Since then, he’s become one of the most iconic Ghost Riders in the Marvel Universe and a valued member of the Avengers. In these exciting new tales, see how far Robbie has come as he puts vengeance into overdrive!

Plus, GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 will feature the first ever appearance of FANTASMA, the all-new Ghost Rider created by Luciano Vecchio for last year's New Champions variant cover program.

Today, fans see all three covers for GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 including the main cover by superstar artist Humberto Ramos, a breathtaking variant cover by Marvel Comics newcomer J. Gonzo, and a cover spotlighting Fantasma by Gerardo Sandoval.

including the main cover by superstar artist Humberto Ramos, a breathtaking variant cover by Marvel Comics newcomer J. Gonzo, and a cover spotlighting Fantasma by Gerardo Sandoval. Check out the covers and preorder GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com

Here’s what readers can expect from the three tales:

Since the conclusion of Jason Aaron’s run of Avengers, Robbie Reyes has been stranded in the God Quarry! See what he’s been up to there and how his family and friends are dealing with his heroic sacrifice in a story by writer Carlos Hernandez and artist Moises Hidalgo.

Co-creator Felipe Smith and artist Daniel Bayliss unleash Robbie’s full power against an interdimensional enemy in an uplifting tale of inspiration and heroic destiny!

Hell breaks loose at the roller derby in the thrilling debut of FANTASMA by writer Melissa Flores and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua! Meet Isabella “Izzy” Alvarez, a Colombian roller derby champ with a cursed secret, as she teams up with Robbie against a horde of Hellhounds!