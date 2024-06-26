Special Prelude Issue of “Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu” To Arrive Early Next Month

Following Marc Spector’s triumphant return in Blood Hunt #4, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s acclaimed run on Moon Knight continues this October in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1, and this week, comic shops received a surprise promo variant of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0, a special prelude issue to the new series, that they can order additional copies of now to be delivered in time for the on sale date of July 3rd.

In today’s pulse-pounding Blood Hunt #4, the tide of battle shifted thanks to the intervention of the newly-freed Khonshu, who unleashed his army of past Moon Knights on the vampire hordes, including his most recent fallen avatar—Marc Spector! With Marc Spector resurrected, a new phase of Moon Knight storytelling begins this October in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1.

This week, retailers received a variant cover of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 by Cappuccio, but they can immediately order copies of the issue featuring a main cover by E.M. Gist to be delivered for a 7/3 on-sale date.

mythos by spotlighting the now-iconic crew of the Midnight Mission, shedding light on recent developments, and setting the stage for Marc Spector’s next era! This week, retailers received a variant cover of by Cappuccio, but they can immediately order copies of the issue featuring a main cover by E.M. Gist to be delivered for a 7/3 on-sale date. As an avatar and agent of the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu, former mercenary Marc Spector has died and come back to life on more than one occasion. To the ignorant, his fate beyond death’s grasp may seem idyllic, but being chosen as a fists of Khonshu comes with a heavy cost! And, like bones in a street fight, Marc Spector, and the multitudes he contains, may be about to break!

Inquire with your local comic shop regarding the availability of the all-new main cover of MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 and be there when Marc Spector returns to lead the Midnight Mission this October in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1. Check out both issues’ cover now and get a look at Moon Knight’s all-new look that debuted in Blood Hunt #4!

Jed MacKay: "The father, freed. The son, returned. Marc Spector, Jake Lockley and Stephen Grant hit the streets once more as Moon Knight, and he's making up for lost time. The streets have changed since Moon Knight died, and I'm excited to explore how he deals with all-new threats to his territory along with fellow Midnight Missionaries Alessandro Cappucio, Rachelle Rosenberg and Devmalya Pramanik! MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1 marks the 40th issue of our time with Moon Knight- and we've got plenty more that we're looking forward to sharing with you!"