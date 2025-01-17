Companion to Popular Multiplayer Game, “Marvel Rivals #1” Arrives In April

Paul Allor and Luca Claretti’s Marvel Rivals #1, a companion comic book to the mega popular multiplayer game, arrives in comic shops this April.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals, a new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games, is a certified global hit.
- Released last month, the game allows players to choose from an impressive lineup of Marvel characters and battle it out across the Multiverse with unique powersets.
- This April, Marvel Comics will publish Marvel Rivals #1, a special one-shot inspired by the game’s story.
- Written by Paul Allor and drawn by artist Luca Claretti, Marvel Rivals #1 collects all six issues of Marvel Unlimited’s Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic in print for the first time.
- The saga depicts an epic battle between two squads of members pulled from the original roster of playable characters including iconic heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine along with breakout stars like Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark. Combining the action of the game with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, it’s a must-have for fans who wish to dive deeper into the thrilling world of Marvel Rivals.
- Set in Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world’s heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?
- Marvel Rivals #1 arrives on shelves at your local comic shop on April 2nd.
