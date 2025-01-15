Fandango and The Cinema Foundation to Celebrate National Popcorn Day with Special Offers Nationwide

I tried to keep this a pop-secret, but they made me tell everyone.

As part of a new “@ The Movies” campaign, The Cinema Foundation is teaming up with Fandango to celebrate National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19th.

What’s Happening:

National Popcorn Day is a nationwide celebration of America’s favorite movie snack – offering discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a ticket or drink and other unique promotions at participating U.S. theatres.

Fandango, the nation’s leading online ticketing service, has joined the campaign for another year as its presenting sponsor.

Coca-Cola has also joined as a contributing partner.

More than 30,000 screens across the country will participate in the one-day event. To find participating theatres and their individual offers, visit AtTheMovies.co Fandango

As part of its year-long “@ the Movies” campaign, The Cinema Foundation’s quarterly events to promote moviegoing include: National Popcorn Day (January 19) Sneak Peek Saturday–an exclusive look at upcoming films with behind-the-scenes cinematic content and sneak peeks following CinemaCon 2025. (April 19) Date Night @ The Movies (August 15) Family Day @ The Movies (November 9)



What They’re Saying:

Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation: “The Cinema Foundation is proud to announce our year-long celebration of cinema, commencing with National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19. This Sunday is the perfect day to catch up on all the awards contenders, along with a slate of other entertaining titles, to celebrate the excitement of going to the movies with America’s favorite moviegoing snack.”

Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango: "We are thrilled to join The Cinema Foundation for another year to celebrate National Popcorn Day in theatres nationwide on January 19th. The theatrical experience is unmatched, and we love elevating audiences' moviegoing experience by helping them enjoy their favorite movie snacks at a discounted price while watching incredible stories unfold on the big screen."