How “Found” Season 2 Redefines the Thriller Genre

NBC’s Found burst onto the scene with a gripping first season that blended crime procedural elements with the intensity of a psychological thriller. Now, as Season 2 unfolds, the show takes the genre to new heights by deepening character dynamics, introducing layered storytelling, and tackling social issues rarely seen in primetime thrillers. Through its complex web of relationships, especially between Gabi Mosely and her kidnapper Sir, Found creates a narrative that keeps viewers on edge while pushing the boundaries of what a thriller can achieve.

At the heart of Found lies Gabi Mosely, a public relations specialist who not only manages high-stakes cases of missing persons but also grapples with the trauma of her own kidnapping. In Season 2, Gabi faces her worst nightmare: her captor, Sir, has escaped from her basement. For Shanola Hampton, portraying Gabi in this tumultuous phase is both rewarding and challenging. "Gabi is always in control, but in Season 2, she’s dealing with the fallout of her biggest secret being exposed," Hampton shared. "For most of this season, everyone is disappointed in her, and that weight really impacts how she navigates both her personal life and her work. It’s been a different kind of journey for me as an actor because Gabi’s vulnerability is much more apparent."

One of the most fascinating elements of Found is the character of Sir, Gabi’s former captor. Season 1 kept him confined to Gabi’s basement, a dynamic that provided a controlled yet tense relationship between captor and victim. However, Season 2 unleashes Sir into the world, drastically changing the stakes for both Gabi and her crisis management team. "For Sir, the goal is still the same: he wants to keep his connection with Gabi, no matter what," said Mark-Paul Gosselaar, whose portrayal of the calculating villain has captivated audiences. "Whether that’s in captivity or out in the open, Sir is singular in his focus on maintaining that bond with her. It’s not dysfunctional in his mind. It's the only thing that makes sense to him."

Beyond the gripping personal narratives, Found also distinguishes itself by incorporating real-world social issues into its episodes. The show centers on missing persons cases, with a focus on those who are often overlooked by society – people of color, the neurodiverse, and those from marginalized communities. This unique angle not only serves as a backdrop for the series but as its beating heart, driving home the show’s purpose and relevance in today’s world. "The heart of Found has always been about shining a light on the disproportionate number of marginalized people who go missing and are forgotten," explained showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll. "Unfortunately, the world continues to give us more angles to explore in that regard. In Season 2, we dive even deeper into these issues, dealing with stories about Black maternal mortality and neurodiverse kids. These are personal stories for many of us working on the show, and

Kelli Williams, who plays Margaret Reed, Gabi’s colleague and confidant, also steps into the director’s chair for Season 2, adding yet another layer to the show’s evolving narrative. "As an actor and director, it's been exciting to see how the show’s world is expanding," Williams shared. "With Sir on the loose, the team is navigating so many more external challenges. My character, Margaret, especially has to deal with the broken trust within the group, which adds a lot of tension and complexity to the season."

Found has always been more than just a thriller, but Season 2 solidifies its place as a genre-defining series. By blending intense character development, psychological tension, and socially conscious storytelling, it redefines what a modern thriller can be. As Gabi’s journey unfolds and Sir’s chilling presence looms ever larger, the show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while also making them think deeply about the world around them. With stellar performances from Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kelli Williams, and the visionary leadership of Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found Season 2 isn’t just a new chapter, it’s a bold new direction for the thriller genre.

New episodes of Found air Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC. The season premiere is now streaming on Peacock.