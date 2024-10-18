The Cast of NBC’s “Happy’s Place” on Family, Fun, and Finding Comfort in Comedy

Reba McEntire is back in the sitcom game, and this time, she’s bringing along a few familiar faces and some exciting new talent to NBC’s Happy’s Place, which premieres tonight. In this heartfelt comedy, McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s beloved tavern only to discover she has a half-sister, Isabella, she never knew existed. The series is set to deliver warmth, laughter, and a sense of community—both on-screen and off.

“I love the sitcom genre,” Reba shared during the TCA Summer Press Tour. “Out of all the things I get to do, this is my favorite because it’s camaraderie, it’s fun, you just get to go to work and play – and it’s creative. It’s very comforting to me.” For McEntire, returning to sitcoms feels like coming home. Having spent years in the genre with her hit show Reba, she’s excited to step back into a world of camaraderie and fun.

The atmosphere on set has a special sense of togetherness that reminds McEntire of her time on Reba. “The camaraderie and the way we gelled on the first week while we were shooting the pilot… Everybody's gelling so well,” she said. “So we're just going to continue to have a lot of fun.” McEntire also reflected on her long-standing partnership with co-star Melissa Peterman and executive producer Kevin Abbott, both of whom worked with her on Reba. “We’ve been friends ever since,” McEntire said, adding, “We had six years together, 100-and-some episodes, we have such a shorthand, so it’s such a luxury to come into the sitcom and to have Kevin who knows my voice so well and can write to that.”

Melissa Peterman, who plays Gabby, Bobbie’s close friend, shares a special bond with McEntire. The two first worked together on Reba, and their chemistry has only grown stronger over the years. “I remember the first day; I didn’t meet her until the table read of Reba,” Peterman recalled. “She went around to everybody and introduced herself and said, ‘Hi, I’m Reba McEntire.’ We’re like, ‘Don’t need a last name. We know!’” The two actresses have built a comedic rapport that feels effortless. “It’s like riding a bike,” Peterman said. She also praised the writers for giving her and McEntire fresh, new characters to explore. “We rely totally on the writing. That’s what we do, that’s what we perform. So all the pressure’s on Kevin and the staff of writers, and they step up to the plate every time.”

Reba McEntire’s long-standing creative partnership with executive producer Kevin Abbott has been a successful collaboration. Abbott praised McEntire’s immense talent and humility, sharing how enjoyable it is to write for her. “I’ve worked with a lot of people. I have never worked with anybody who has such immense talent in so many areas and yet still keeps a spirit of humility and graciousness,” Abbott said. The key to Happy’s Place, according to Abbott, is telling stories that reflect real-life dilemmas in a way that’s both humorous and relatable. “We like to tell stories that are reflective of little dilemmas that people actually encounter and to try to find humor in those encounters,” he explained. The setting of the tavern, he noted, allows for diverse characters to interact in meaningful and often funny ways.

Belissa Escobedo, who plays Isabella, Bobbie’s half-sister, expressed her excitement and nervousness about joining the cast. “Yeah, working alongside Reba… I mean, working alongside anybody who’s so legendary as Reba… I went in there, gave her a hug, and she just smelled like warm fuzzy bears, and I was just immediately comforted,” Escobedo laughed. Belissa credits McEntire’s warmth and leadership for setting the tone on set. “Reba leads the show as a leader should, and I'm so happy to be on this journey with her,” she shared. Off-screen, their relationship is just as playful, with Escobedo joking about how McEntire has offered to teach her to drive, a skill she’s yet to master. “I might take Reba up on the driving lesson,” she quipped.

While McEntire and Peterman bring nostalgic appeal, the show’s fresh energy comes from actors like Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk, who play key roles in the tavern’s dynamic. Castelblanco’s character, Steve, is the bar’s accountant and a man with OCD who struggles with change. “His whole world is going to be really shaken,” Castelblanco explained. But beyond the comedic moments, Castelblanco values the show’s depiction of a supportive workplace. “Happy’s Place highlights how a place where your co-workers are your family lets you have some safety net to grow and get better,” he shared.

Tokala Black Elk, who portrays Takoda, the tavern’s kind-hearted presence, is thrilled to finally step into a comedic role after years of playing villains. “In reality, I’m kind of a fun person,” Black Elk said. He explained that his character is meant to embody the warmth of the show’s setting. “I play a character who is supposed to be the nicest person you're ever going to meet. That is the essence of Happy’s Place for me,” he explained. Black Elk also shared that his character’s name, Takoda, means “friend” in the Dakota language, perfectly aligning with the show’s theme of community.

Another familiar face joining the cast is Rex Linn, Reba’s boyfriend and costar on previous projects such as Big Sky and The Hammer. Linn joked about his tendency to follow Reba from project to project. “It really is Reba because… pretty soon Reba wondered if her character had a husband, and I was going [gestured to himself]. Anyway, that happened too,” Linn shared humorously. He expressed his gratitude for being part of the project, stating, “I owe it all to Reba and Kevin and everybody that's brought me on board, and I just feel really lucky about it.”

With its blend of nostalgia, fresh humor, and heart, Happy’s Place is set to become a fan favorite. From Reba McEntire’s return to sitcoms to the introduction of dynamic new characters, the show promises to be a fun-filled journey of family, friendship, and laughter. As McEntire herself put it, “We’re just going to continue to have a lot of fun.”

Happy's Place premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.