“Nightline” Co-Anchor Byron Pitts Interviews Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz and Wife Laura Lentz

In a candid, broadcast network exclusive interview, Nightline

co-anchor Byron Pitts sits down with former Hillsong Church celebrity pastor Carl Lentz and his wife, Laura Lentz, to discuss Carl’s journey as a recovering sex and drug addict, his infidelity to Laura and how they’ve forged a path forward, together. The interview airs on Nightline on Thursday, June 6th, beginning at 12:35 a.m. EDT and streams the same day on Hulu

After being fired as the lead pastor of the New York City branch of the Australian-founded megachurch, which attracted many celebrities and high-profile worshippers around the globe, Carl found himself embroiled in scandal.

Carl and Laura detail the steps they’ve taken to mend their marriage after Carl’s infidelity.

Additionally, Carl sheds light on his journey towards healing from his trauma stemming from childhood sexual abuse, and Laura further discusses grappling with her husband’s infidelity, revealing how close she was to leaving him, and explains her decision to remain by his side.

