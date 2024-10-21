NYCC Recap: The Chilling Mysteries of “Goosebumps” Season 2 Unveiled

At New York Comic-Con, fans were treated to an exclusive panel for the upcoming season of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, moderated by Damian Holbrook from TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider. The panel brought together co-creator and executive producer Rob Letterman, showrunner Hilary Winston, and an all-star cast including David Schwimmer (Anthony), Ana Ortiz (Jen), Jayden Bartels (CeCe), Sam McCarthy (Devin), Stony Blyden (Trey), Galilea La Salvia (Frankie), Francesca Noel (Alex), and Elijah M. Cooper (CJ). The panel kicked off with the debut of the first trailer for the new series.

This season of Goosebumps takes place in New York. Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston explained that this season was heavily inspired by one of R.L. Stine’s classic books, Stay Out of the Basement. The character of Anthony (played by Schwimmer) is a botanist, tying the storyline to this eerie tale of basement horrors. However, like the first installmnet of this new anthology series, this season is not limited to just one book adaptation. The showrunners highlighted how Goosebumps lends itself to anthology-style storytelling, with each season drawing from different books to craft a larger mystery.

Without giving away too much, Rob Letterman teased that the core mystery of season 2 revolves around a group of teens who vanished 30 years ago after daring each other to spend the night at an old fort, where military experiments were rumored to have taken place. Fast forward to the present day, and the disappearance resurfaces when Devin (Sam McCarthy) and CeCe (Jayden Bartels) move in with their father, Anthony, for the summer. As they settle into their Brooklyn neighborhood, they meet Frankie (Galilea La Salvia), Trey (Stony Blyden), Alex (Francesca Noel), and CJ (Elijah M. Cooper), all of whom become entangled in the mystery.

The panel revealed that the following books from R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series will be adapted into the storyline of season 2:

Stay Out of the Basement : This book serves as the foundation for the new season, with David Schwimmer’s Anthony character at the heart of the mystery. As a botanist, Anthony conducts strange experiments in his basement—experiments his children are warned to avoid at all costs.

The Haunted Car : Featured in the trailer, this spooky tale of a malevolent car finds its way into the new season, adding another layer of supernatural thrills to the storyline.

Monster Blood : A fan-favorite book in the Goosebumps series, Monster Blood will also play a significant role. While the panel didn't reveal specifics, it was hinted that this gooey substance would make a memorable appearance.

The Girl Who Cried Monster : Known for its creepy, suspenseful storyline about a girl who sees something terrifying no one else believes, this book will be referenced as part of one of the character arcs this season.

The Ghost Next Door : Another classic from Stine's library, The Ghost Next Door brings in the chilling theme of a mysterious neighbor with a dark secret.

Welcome to Camp Nightmare: The showrunners referenced this book briefly, indicating that elements of the spooky summer camp setting would be interwoven into the new season's plot.

Hilary Winston explained that while each book is typically a standalone story, the showrunners worked hard to bring together different storylines that intersect throughout the season. Each character experiences a narrative pulled from one of the iconic books, and the resulting combination delivers scares and mystery, true to the spirit of Goosebumps.

David Schwimmer discussed his character, Anthony, who warns his children to “stay out of the basement.” As the father of Devin and CeCe, Anthony is a botanist dealing with the recent loss of his brother, who disappeared 30 years ago in the fort incident. Schwimmer described his role as emotionally complex, balancing the grief of losing his brother and caring for his ailing mother, all while conducting secretive experiments in the basement.

Ana Ortiz, who plays police detective Jen, is also haunted by the events of the past. Jen’s boyfriend was one of the teens who disappeared in the 1990s, and her guilt about the incident led her to become a cop. Her boyfriend also happened to be Anthony’s brother. Ortiz explained that Jen is torn between protecting the neighborhood and trying to be a good mother to her daughter, Alex.

Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy, who play the fraternal twins CeCe and Devin, talked about their characters’ contrasting personalities. CeCe is focused on school and sees the summer with her father as a distraction, while Devin is more willing to embrace change. Despite their differences, both characters are drawn into the mystery surrounding the fort, leading them into terrifying situations.

Galilea La Salvia, Stony Blyden, Francesca Noel, and Elijah M. Cooper rounded out the ensemble. Frankie (La Salvia) is caught between Trey (Blyden) and Devon, while Alex (Noel), fresh out of juvenile detention, faces off with a haunted car. CJ (Cooper) is the center of the friend group with a delivery job that literally feeds him.

One of the highlights of the panel was the discussion about how the show balances horror with comedy. Hilary Winston shared that they wanted the characters, especially the kids, to feel authentic. Even when the world is falling apart around them, the kids are still wrapped up in their personal dramas, adding a level of humor that keeps the show light despite the scares.

The show also mixes CGI and practical effects, and the team was particularly proud of their work with Weta Workshop, the studio behind Avatar and The Lord of the Rings. The visual effects, from plant monsters to haunted objects, were brought to life with the help of Weta, and the cast shared how thrilling it was to work with such cutting-edge technology. David Schwimmer highlighted a particularly creepy scene involving his character’s arm and a growing plant. He praised the team for their ability to make the scene both terrifying and realistic.

Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston also teased a found footage episode coming this season. Directed by Eduardo Sánchez, who co-directed The Blair Witch Project, this episode was filmed using an old Hi8 camera for authenticity. The cast and crew were excited to see how this unique episode adds to the season's overall tone of mystery and suspense.

The Goosebumps panel at NYCC offered fans an exciting glimpse into the upcoming season, which promises to deliver on scares, suspense, and a deep dive into the world of R.L. Stine’s most beloved books. With a blend of nostalgic stories like Stay Out of the Basement and Monster Blood and fresh takes on The Haunted Car and Welcome to Camp Nightmare, this season is sure to captivate both new and returning fans when it premieres on January 10th, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu.