Official Trailer and Key Art Released for FX’s Newest Comedy “English Teacher”

The official trailer and key art for FX’s newest comedy, English Teacher, have been released. The first two episodes will premiere on September 2nd on FX, as well as be available the next day on Hulu.

What's Happening:

About English Teacher:

FX’s English Teacher is a comedy series created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which he stars as “Evan Marquez,” a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school.

"Principal Grant Moretti" (Enrico Colantoni) wants nothing more than peace and the path of least resistance—a path Evan is rarely willing to take.

While Grant keeps his own opinions close to the vest, he respects Evan’s passion, even if it makes his own job more difficult.

Guidance Counselor “Rick” (Carmen Christopher) barely wants to be at this school—he sees himself as an entrepreneur—but still loves hanging out with the other teachers. Evan’s ex-boyfriend “Malcolm” (Jordan Firstman) is a former teacher at Morrison. Wild and free-thinking, Malcolm often draws Evan back into a pseudo-relationship.

When Grant informs Evan that he is being placed under investigation for a long-dormant incident where he and Malcolm kissed in front of students, Evan suddenly feels that he’s under a microscope and is being targeted for his sexuality.

Evan is left with one rule to abide by: no relationships with faculty… only to meet “Harry” (Langston Kerman), a charming new teacher who seems to be interested in him.

Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?