Official Trailer Released for “Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer” Premiering July 11th

Hulu has released the official trailer for Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, an all-new series premiering on July 11.

What's Happening:

Check out the official trailer for the all-new series, Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer .

. The series will premiere on Hulu July 11.

About Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer:

From award-winning executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning and critically acclaimed collaborators comes Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer , a fascinating new perspective on the woman whose crime hunting innovations changed history.

, a fascinating new perspective on the woman whose crime hunting innovations changed history. To stop serial killers, psychiatric nurse and professor Dr. Ann Burgess must first learn to think like one.

With unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial-killer profiling, the series tells Burgess’ tenacious story and her compassion for victims which puts her at the center of America’s most infamous true-crime cases.

From the widely known Ed Kemper and Ted Bundy to lesser-known cases like the Ski Mask Rapist, Burgess investigates and studies the damaged psyches of victims and their attackers, putting two halves of the same story together to catch a killer.

Largely an unsung heroine until now, Dr.Burgess impacted not only the FBI, she also radically championed the plight of women in America.