The El Capitan Theatre to Host “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 D23 Member Screening Event

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are inviting D23 Gold and General Members to a special event at the El Capitan Theatre celebrating the season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold and General Members are invited to step into the spotlight at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for an exciting Only Murders in the Building Special Event. Get ready for a night full of surprises, complete with light concessions and an advanced screening of the season 4 premiere!

Doors for the event will open and check-in will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Programming will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT. The advanced screening will begin at 7:45 p.m. PT.

D23 General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.

Tickets for this special event are now available here

About Only Murders in the Building:

In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building , Charles, Oliver, and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murderspodcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey—traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

