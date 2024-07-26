PBS KIDS Debuts Cut-Out Animated Musical Special “Brambletown” from The Okee Dokee Brothers

The new cut-out stop-motion animation special Brambletown is now available from PBS KIDS.
What’s Happening:
- Brambletown is a new, original, animated 35-minute film from popular children's musicians and Grammy Award winners The Okee Dokee Brothers.
- The film tells the story of Fox and Badger: two lifelong friends who return to their childhood home of Brambletown, only to find that things have changed. As they grow apart, experience new hurts, and navigate major disruption to their forest community, Fox and Badger learn that even in the darkest moments, they still have the power to heal.
- The story is inspired by the real-life, life-long friends of Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, The Okee Dokee Brothers.
- Brambletown explores connection and belonging – within ourselves, with each other, and with nature.
- The film offers the core message that taking care of ourselves and our relationships is part of taking care of the world. Through its music and story, the film provides children and grown-ups a safe on-ramp for talking (and singing) about some of life's toughest challenges with hope, honesty, and optimism.
- Brambletown is now airing on PBS KIDS (check local listings for times) and streaming for free on the PBS KIDS app.