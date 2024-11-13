PBS KIDS’ “Carl the Collector” Breaks New Ground with Autistic Representation

PBS KIDS is adding a vibrant new character to its lineup with Carl the Collector, an inclusive animated series centered around Carl, a raccoon who loves to collect and organize objects. Premiering November 14th, Carl the Collector is the first PBS KIDS series to feature a title character on the autism spectrum. Through Carl’s adventures in Fuzzytown, the show brings a refreshing perspective on neurodiversity, inviting all children to connect with and understand each other’s unique qualities.

Adriano Schmid, Vice President of PBS KIDS Content, explained the show’s groundbreaking concept during the TCA Summer Press Tour. “Created by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Zachariah O’Hora, the series breaks new ground as the first PBS KIDS show that features central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages…Carl the Collector authentically showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer.”

Zachariah O’Hora, the creator and executive producer, found inspiration in his background as a children’s book author and illustrator. Known for his distinct artistic style, O’Hora worked with the animation team at Yowza! to bring his designs to life on screen. The transition from page to screen was seamless, according to O’Hora, who says, “They just ran away with it and did an amazing job…really took the time to figure out the language of what I do art-wise and translate it, and I’m blown away. I can’t believe how amazing it is. I feel like it’s better than my books.”

At the heart of Carl the Collector is Carl’s relationship with his supportive friend, Sheldon the beaver, who acts as a steadying influence. Sheldon “is sort of like Carl’s interpreter, and it goes both ways…he can help the rest of the world interpret what’s going on with Carl and vice versa, so having him have that reassuring voice as your ultimate wingman was definitely in mind when we did casting,” O’Hora revealed.

The show’s inclusive approach also extends to the production team, which includes autistic voice actors and writers, like Ava Rigelhaupt. Rigelhaupt, a writer on the show and an autistic advocate, brings her personal experience to her work, particularly when it comes to Carl’s collecting habits. “I think collecting things is definitely, as people often say, a special interest, which a lot of autistic people have…they sometimes read tons of books about it, and research, and collect things about it a lot more than possibly their non-autistic, neurotypical peers,” Rigelhaupt explained.

Rigelhaupt also highlighted how the show presents autism in a nuanced way through Carl and his friend Lotta, who is also autistic. While Carl’s energy and laser focus drive his love for collecting, Lotta is more reserved and expresses her interests differently. “Carl is really high energy, loves collecting things, has laser-sharp focus…While Lotta is a little bit more calm, a little more internal…loves music, and expresses herself sometimes a little bit more subtly,” sayid Rigelhaupt. In a powerful storyline, Carl decides to disclose his autism to his friends, while Lotta opts not to share her diagnosis, illustrating the varied experiences of those on the spectrum.

Director Lisa Whittick emphasized the importance of showcasing sensory elements to make Carl’s world more relatable for neurodiverse viewers. In the series, this is visualized by seeing inside Carl’s mind as he collects his thoughts and organizes them. “We’ve actually developed four different states that the brain is in with the help of the advisors, and each one is color-specific according to the mood that [Carl] is in. So that was a lot of work and planning,” explained Whittick, who also drew on her experience as a parent of both neurotypical and neurodiverse children.

“I think that parenting an autistic child is also very challenging and very different…seeing the three of those kids grow up together, interact, have fun, fight, has given me all of the tools I need to make sure that what’s getting shown on screen is a very authentic reality,” added Whittick. This authenticity shines through in Carl’s relationship with his mother, as she navigates supporting Carl in a way that resonates with parents of neurodiverse children.

As PBS KIDS expands its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Carl the Collector is set to be a standout addition to its programming, helping children and families gain empathy and understanding. On November 14th, families can join Carl, Sheldon, Lotta, and the rest of Fuzzytown for a journey into how we connect, support, and celebrate each other’s differences.