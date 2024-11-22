A Tribute to an Icon: The Making of PBS’s “Great Performances – Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight”

Tonight, PBS premieres Great Performances – Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight, a star-studded concert celebrating the legacy of Patsy Cline, one of country music's most enduring icons. Airing at 9 p.m. (check local listings), this tribute takes viewers to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the stage Patsy herself once graced. With performances from a wide array of artists, including Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D’Angelo, and many more, the evening promises to honor Cline’s unmatched contributions to music. During the TCA Summer Press Tour, Beverly D’Angelo and Grace Potter were joined by Patsy Cline’s daughter and the show’s executive producer.

The performers bring their own interpretations to Cline’s classics, capturing her emotional depth without simply imitating her. Beverly D’Angelo, who portrayed Patsy Cline in Coal Miner’s Daughter, reflected on the late singer’s distinctive style: “She had a very womanly voice. She didn’t sing in her highest range… she presented it womanly. The way I discovered her closely, I think, was to ask Owen [Bradley] to separate her voice with no music so that I could hear it just completely raw. No echo. No nothing.”

D’Angelo also praised the groundbreaking producer Owen Bradley, who helped define Cline’s sophisticated sound: “Owen… had a vision because he came from western swing. He urged her into the more sophisticated… backing with strings and big sections. He pioneered separate tracks, allowing him to shade the voice in a way that wasn’t competing with other things.”

For Grammy-nominated artist Grace Potter, Cline’s ability to connect emotionally with her audience remains a profound inspiration. “She really told her truth with those lyrics… that was one of her real gifts as an artist — that she really could take on any song and make it like her own song where you go, there’s no other way to sing it.” Potter’s approach to her performance reflects this respect: “When I see someone who knows how to embody other people, they’re not impersonating them. It goes beyond an impersonation… resonating, take it into your soul.”

Julie Fudge, Patsy’s daughter, shared her evolving connection to her mother’s music. “I was a child of the '70s and listened to anything but. But at the same time, I became a true fan of Patsy. And so it’s not just listening to Mom, it’s listening to Patsy, and understanding what people hear and what people feel when they hear those things.” Fudge also hinted at ongoing projects to preserve Cline’s story for future generations: “There are other opportunities arising to look into doing [her story] again… [We’re considering] things that we can do, mostly because of the informative side. Not just in the form of a movie, but maybe in the form of a book, even.”

Barbara Hall, the executive producer of the concert, highlighted the ongoing resonance of Cline’s music. “Patsy did something else that was true to her. It was her audiences that listened to her and said this is more than just a country tune… She just did her thing, and people listened and wanted to hear more.” Reflecting on the excitement surrounding the tribute concert, Hall noted, “Near the end, I have to tell you, I had to stop asking people because artists were coming out of the woodwork wanting to participate… We feel like we covered so much of that short career in each one of those songs.”

Great Performances – Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight isn’t just a concert; it’s a love letter to an artist who transcended genres and generations. Featuring archival interviews and insights from those who knew her best, the program captures Cline’s timeless appeal. As Beverly D’Angelo aptly put it: “She was womanly, and she was in charge. You could just feel she was doing exactly what she wanted to do. That, I think, was very compelling.”

Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. to witness a moving tribute to the one and only Patsy Cline.