“Queens Court” Season 2: Love, Fame, and the Quest for Forever

Peacock’s hit dating series Queens Court is back with a bang for its second season on Peacock. After a successful debut, Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return as hosts to guide three new celebrity queens — LisaRaye McCoy, K. Michelle, and London ‘Deelishis’ Charles — on their journey to find true love. With 22 eligible and confident men vying for their hearts, these queens are ready to open up to new possibilities and embrace love despite the challenges of fame and success.

Season 2 of Queens Court promises drama, romance, and heartwarming moments as LisaRaye, K. Michelle, and Deelishis navigate the dating world in their quest to find their forever partners. Each queen brings her own unique perspective and emotional journey to the show. Even with their fame and fortune, love has remained elusive, making this adventure one of self-discovery and vulnerability.

Hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who have been married for nearly 30 years, offered their own expertise and experience in love and relationships during a TCA press conference for Peacock’s unscripted dating series. Holly reflected on her role, saying, "We always say the same thing even during Queen’s Court like, wow, do you think we could ever have made it through the social media age of finding love? But we are fascinated by it. It's one of the reasons why we did Queen’s Court, because we do love this genre, we watch it, and we really enjoy it."​

Rodney Peete added, "I think what we found is that it's really hard out there. It's hard out there to find love. And whatever route you take to get there to find that love, that’s okay. And we’re just thankful that we did find ourselves 30 years ago, and there wasn't social media, and there weren’t all these challenges that so many people have to go through today because it is difficult.”

The series offers viewers a chance to see how fame complicates the dating scene. Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, emphasized how Queens Court presents unique challenges, noting, "There are a unique set of challenges for our queens who are women in the public eye dating. Holly and Rodney have a unique perspective and guide them through it.”

All 10 episodes of Queens Court Season 2 are now available to stream on Peacock, with the first episode airing on Bravo following The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premiere. With its mix of celebrity charm, heartfelt connections, and relatable dating struggles, Season 2 is set to be even bigger than the first. Will these queens finally find their kings? Tune in to find out!